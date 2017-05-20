WPIAL playoffs show strength of Westmoreland County softball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County high school softball is in a good place, and the proof lies in the WPIAL playoff brackets.

The semifinals are Tuesday, and there are seven — maybe eight — county teams seeking trips to the championship games next week at Cal (Pa.)'s Lilley Field.

But it gets better: All-county matchups are possible in the finals of two classifications.

Hempfield (21-0) and Latrobe (12-7) could meet for the Class 6A title, and Yough (16-2) is sure to face a county team for the 4A crown if it advances. Belle Vernon (17-1) and Mt. Pleasant (12-2) meet in another semifinal.

“This shows that the talent in Westmoreland County and the explosion in travel ball in general has created a deep talent pool in this area,” Yough coach Dutch Harvey said. “This can also be said about Hempfield and Yough winning states last year.”

The top seed in Class 6A, Hempfield finished three games ahead of Latrobe in the Section 2 standings and beat the Wildcats by scores of 3-1 and 3-0. The Spartans have marched through this season with surefootedness and focus. Latrobe was an opponent that got a little extra “oomph” from them.

Hempfield, which won the last two WPIAL Class AAAA titles and the PIAA championship last season, has to defeat North Allegheny (13-7) for the second time this season to get back to the finals. Those teams play 4 p.m. Tuesday at Peterswood Park in Peters Township.

Long-time Hempfield coach Bob Kalp knew there was a legitimate chance his team could see Latrobe again in the playoffs. The Wildcats being placed on the opposite side of the bracket carved out a path for a third encounter to happen in the finals.

“I predicted after the first section game with Latrobe that we had a good chance of meeting in the WPIAL finals,” Kalp said. “They have a very good team that really plays their best against us.”

Neither team is taking its semifinal opponent lightly or getting ahead of itself in preparation. That would not be wise, the coaches said, and would do a disservice to semifinal opponents.

Latrobe plays Baldwin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cal (Pa.).

“Hempfield has a great program. Bob Kalp and his coaches do a tremendous job year-in and year-out,” Latrobe coach Rick Kozusko said. “Meeting them in the finals would be great. That's something the team has been talking about. But that's looking a bit too far ahead, though. We have a very good Baldwin team to deal with first.”

Mt. Pleasant vs. Yough was the best game that never happened during the regular season after it was rained out. Defending Class AAA champion Mt. Pleasant played only 13 games before earning the No. 3 seed and a bye in the playoffs.

Yough, the PIAA champion last season in Class AAA, is the top seed in 4A. The Cougars face Ambridge (12-3) in Tuesday's semis at 2 p.m. at Peterswood Park.

Belle Vernon's only loss was to Yough, 2-0. The teams split the Section 2 title and their two-game series.

Belle Vernon and Mt. Pleasant meet 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cal.

Kalp said the county's best have something in common, and their collective presence in the semifinals enhances it.

“It says that four programs all have good to very good pitching,” Kalp said. “Pitching is really limited around the WPIAL at present. If you have a good pitcher, you are a contender.”

So how do county teams get ready for deep playoff runs? They scrimmage each other before the postseason begins.

Hempfield scrimmaged Yough and Mt. Pleasant.

“Those were good for us,” Kalp said. “We beat Yough, 1-0, in eight innings and Mt. Pleasant, 4-0.”

Southmoreland (11-6) also will play a semifinal game Tuesday. The Scotties, seeded fourth in Class 3A, take on No. 1 Ellwood City (16-0) at 6 p.m. at West Allegheny.

Monessen (15-5) made the Class A semis, and the No. 6 Greyhounds will play No. 2 Carmichaels (16-5) at 4 p.m. at Peterswood Park.

Franklin Regional (14-5) has a shot to reach the semis in Class 5A. The sixth-seeded Panthers will pick up a suspended game against No. 3 Moon at 4 p.m. Monday at West Allegheny. The game was cut short Thursday because of darkness and will resume in the top of the fourth inning with Moon ahead 2-0.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.