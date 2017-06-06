Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Deer Lakes softball team downs Karns City in PIAA quarterfinals
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes pitcher Kristen Rudy celebrates with Becca Hoffman (5) after defeating Karns City in their PIAA Class 3A first round state playoff game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Brockway. Deer Lakes won, 16-6.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes' Becca Hoffman scores on a wild pitch past Karns City pitcher Logan Byers during the Lancers' 8-run fifth inning in their PIAA Class 3A first round state playoff game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Brockway. Deer Lakes won, 16-6.

BROCKWAY — Deer Lakes encountered a distressing case of deja vu Tuesday after one of the team's worst innings of the season.

The Lancers answered with one of their best.

An eight-run fifth inning, which came shortly after Deer Lakes let a four-run lead slip away, sparked the WPIAL runner-up Lancers to a 16-6 victory over District 9 champion Karns City in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A softball playoffs at Brockway High School.

“Everybody was up off their feet, they were cheering, we were so motivated,” said freshman catcher Makayla Blair, whose two-run triple in the fifth gave Deer Lakes the lead for good. “We were like, ‘You attack us once, we're going to come back harder.' ”

The big inning came after Deer Lakes (16-2), which advances to play Philipsburg-Osceola in the PIAA quarterfinals Thursday at a site and time to be determined, saw its 4-0 lead vanish in an ugly bottom of the third inning.

Karns City sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning, finishing with seven hits and six runs and chasing a pair of Deer Lakes pitchers: starter Kristen Rudy and reliever Becca Hoffman.

The inning was reminiscent of the WPIAL championship game against Ellwood City, when four Deer Lakes errors helped the Wolverines score nine runs combined in the third and fourth innings of a 10-0 rout.

“I don't care if you're an MLB player or who you are: There's going to be that little doubt in the back of your head (about) what's going to happen here,” Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani said. “Maybe it took us an inning or two to get through that, then once we got to our game, I think we found our confidence again.”

This time, Deer Lakes responded. After tying the score with a pair of runs in the fourth, the Lancers exploded for their eight-run fifth. They scored five runs before making an out, had a dozen players come to the plate, capitalized on four Karns City errors and had six hits of their own, including Blair's two-run triple and senior Brittany Dengler's two-run double.

“I did not want this to be my last game, and with the loss to Ellwood, I didn't want to relive that,” Dengler said.In addition to expelling some leftover demons, the eight-spot served to put away the pesky Gremlins, who advanced to Tuesday's state playoff opener after rallying from a two-run deficit in the final inning of a PIAA play-in game last week. Karns City had 12 hits and its one big inning, but it wasn't enough to overcome Deer Lakes.

“Wherever we pitched the ball, they were able to hit it,” Karns City coach Mike Stitt said. “They're a good hitting team. We can't take anything away from that. They were solid. We heard about that coming into this game.”

After finishing with one hit against Ellwood City, Deer Lakes pounded out 18 Tuesday — three apiece by Dengler and Katelynn and Makayla Blair and two each from Rudy and Hoffman.

Rudy, Makayla Blair and Dengler each drove in three runs, and Shae Robson and Katelynn Blair scored four times.

Rudy re-entered the game in the fourth and blanked Karns City the rest of the way, finishing with four strikeouts in 6 13 innings pitched.

Deer Lakes advanced to the state quarterfinals for the fourth time since 2012 and remains alive for its first PIAA title.

“I told them we lived our fear once,” Makayla Blair said. “There's nothing to be afraid of anymore. We've just got to let them now live their fear.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.