Deer Lakes softball team downs Karns City in PIAA quarterfinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BROCKWAY — Deer Lakes encountered a distressing case of deja vu Tuesday after one of the team's worst innings of the season.

The Lancers answered with one of their best.

An eight-run fifth inning, which came shortly after Deer Lakes let a four-run lead slip away, sparked the WPIAL runner-up Lancers to a 16-6 victory over District 9 champion Karns City in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A softball playoffs at Brockway High School.

“Everybody was up off their feet, they were cheering, we were so motivated,” said freshman catcher Makayla Blair, whose two-run triple in the fifth gave Deer Lakes the lead for good. “We were like, ‘You attack us once, we're going to come back harder.' ”

The big inning came after Deer Lakes (16-2), which advances to play Philipsburg-Osceola in the PIAA quarterfinals Thursday at a site and time to be determined, saw its 4-0 lead vanish in an ugly bottom of the third inning.

Karns City sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning, finishing with seven hits and six runs and chasing a pair of Deer Lakes pitchers: starter Kristen Rudy and reliever Becca Hoffman.

The inning was reminiscent of the WPIAL championship game against Ellwood City, when four Deer Lakes errors helped the Wolverines score nine runs combined in the third and fourth innings of a 10-0 rout.

“I don't care if you're an MLB player or who you are: There's going to be that little doubt in the back of your head (about) what's going to happen here,” Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani said. “Maybe it took us an inning or two to get through that, then once we got to our game, I think we found our confidence again.”

This time, Deer Lakes responded. After tying the score with a pair of runs in the fourth, the Lancers exploded for their eight-run fifth. They scored five runs before making an out, had a dozen players come to the plate, capitalized on four Karns City errors and had six hits of their own, including Blair's two-run triple and senior Brittany Dengler's two-run double.

“I did not want this to be my last game, and with the loss to Ellwood, I didn't want to relive that,” Dengler said.In addition to expelling some leftover demons, the eight-spot served to put away the pesky Gremlins, who advanced to Tuesday's state playoff opener after rallying from a two-run deficit in the final inning of a PIAA play-in game last week. Karns City had 12 hits and its one big inning, but it wasn't enough to overcome Deer Lakes.

“Wherever we pitched the ball, they were able to hit it,” Karns City coach Mike Stitt said. “They're a good hitting team. We can't take anything away from that. They were solid. We heard about that coming into this game.”

After finishing with one hit against Ellwood City, Deer Lakes pounded out 18 Tuesday — three apiece by Dengler and Katelynn and Makayla Blair and two each from Rudy and Hoffman.

Rudy, Makayla Blair and Dengler each drove in three runs, and Shae Robson and Katelynn Blair scored four times.

Rudy re-entered the game in the fourth and blanked Karns City the rest of the way, finishing with four strikeouts in 6 1⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Deer Lakes advanced to the state quarterfinals for the fourth time since 2012 and remains alive for its first PIAA title.

“I told them we lived our fear once,” Makayla Blair said. “There's nothing to be afraid of anymore. We've just got to let them now live their fear.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.