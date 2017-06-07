Freshman catcher Blair playing key role during Deer Lakes' run to PIAA quarterfinals

Makayla Blair watched “The Lion King” a lot growing up, but a certain “wonderful phrase” always gave her trouble.

“‘Hakuna Matata,' I could never say that,” Deer Lakes' freshman catcher said. “I always said ‘Herb ofdubby.' Actually, it was last year that I was able to say it right. I never actually understood how to say it at all; I always just guessed. I watched the movie a lot but never caught on to it.”

For all of Blair's childhood pronunciation problems, she's had no worries on the softball field this spring.

The player labeled “Herb,” “Herbie” or “Herbivore” by teammates because of her variation on Disney's classic movie song helped Deer Lakes (16-2) reach Thursday's PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal game against Philipsburg-Osceola by doubling, tripling and driving in three runs in the Lancers' 16-6 first-round victory over Karns City.

In four games over the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs, Blair has six hits, including three doubles, a triple, four runs scored and five RBIs — not too shabby for one of two freshmen in the Lancers' starting lineup.

“She really doesn't let the situation get to her,” Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani said. “It's not too big of a situation, and she's played that way. She's becoming a leader in her own right: She knows when to step up, and she knows when to let the older kids take their spot. She's a great kid.”

One who already is showing signs of becoming Deer Lakes' next catcher, following in the footsteps of Brielle Gaurrich, Hannah Blinn and Sarah Blinn — all of whom were three- or four-year starters under Taliani.

Blair took over for Sarah Blinn, a four-year starter for the Lancers, including the last three behind the plate, and a major factor in their WPIAL championship and PIAA runner-up finish in 2015.

“I was really nervous because I knew Sarah Blinn and Hannah Blinn had done a great job behind the plate, and I was just hoping to do the same thing,” Blair said. “The pitching has been great, so that helps my job be a little easier. But it's kind of more confidence: My mom and dad tell me you've got this, be calm, think positive things and positive things will happen.”

Family is a major factor in Blair's success: She credits older sister Katelynn, Deer Lakes' junior first baseman, for helping calm down her nerves this season.

“We both like to win and we support each other a lot, but we're different because I'm more bold and she's more tame — she's quieter,” Makayla Blair said of Katelynn, the Lancers' No. 3 batter and leading home run hitter. “It's very ironic because when I was 2 years old, I only knew like 20 words because my sister used to talk for me. She used to be the bold one. I didn't have to say anything — I would just move my arm a certain way and she would say, OK, this is what she wants. We just kind of switched personalities by middle school.”

The sister tandem helped Deer Lakes get out of a jam in its PIAA first-round game Monday against Karns City. Katelynn Blair came into the pitching circle in relief in the third inning with the bases loaded, two outs and six Karns City runs already across the plate. With Mikayla calling the pitches, Katelynn induced a ground ball that ended the inning and helped the Lancers rally for a 16-6 win.

Blair formerly played basketball as well until she suffered a torn ACL in her right knee as a seventh-grader. Not wanting to jeopardize her chances to help the Deer Lakes softball team this spring, she decided not to go out for the basketball team.

Taliani is happy to have her on board.

“First and foremost she's a fantastic young lady,” he said. “It begins and ends there. She comes from a great family, great parents, and she's just a super kid, the kind of kid you want to be around and the kind of player you want on your team.”

Deer Lakes can advance to the PIAA semifinals for the second time in three seasons by beating Philipsburg-Osceola at 4 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Aloysius.

Blair has her own problem-free philosophy for how the Lancers can do it.

“We have to play our mental game very well,” she said. “We can't get down: If we make an error, we can't think about it at all. We need to make the basic plays on ground balls and fly balls, and we also need to attack them with our bats early.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.