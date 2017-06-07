Westmoreland PIAA softball quarterfinal preview capsules
Thursday's games
Class 6A
Hempfield (24-0) vs. McDowell (15-5)
Noon, Hickory High School, Hermitage
Winner plays: Perkiomen Valley (22-5) or Chambersburg (16-5)
Extra bases: Returning state champion Hempfield ran its year-long-plus winning streak to 38 games with a narrow 1-0 victory over Central York. Standout pitcher Morgan Ryan, the Gatorade Player of the Year for Pennsylvania, had two of the Spartans' four hits, including a solo home run. Outfielder Autumn Beasley, a first-year starter who has boosted an already strong lineup, tripled in the win. Ryan is 19-0 and has 10 shutouts this season. Hempfield beat District 10 champion McDowell, 8-0, in last year's 4A quarterfinals, and 9-0 earlier this season. In the latter win, Ryan struck out 12 Trojans in five innings before Maddie Uschock finished the game. The Spartans had 12 hits, including a homer by Ryan and triples by Laura Fox and Ali Belgiovane, but did commit three errors. ... McDowell beat North Allegheny, 16-7, in the first round as Kira Hillhouse, Karlie Fachetti and Faith Renwick each drove in three runs. The Trojans, on a seven-game win streak, scored eight runs in the sixth inning.
Class 4A
Mt. Pleasant (14-3) vs.Belle Vernon (20-1)
4 p.m., Cal (Pa.)
Winner plays: Yough (18-3) or Kennard Dale (19-3)
Extra bases: Mt. Pleasant has worked its way back into the conversation after a 1-0 loss to WPIAL champion Belle Vernon in the district semifinals, with a 12-3 win over Ambridge in the WPIAL third-place game, and a 3-0 win over Harbor Creek in the PIAA first round. Against Harbor Creek, Meadow Uncapher, a Seton Hill recruit, pitched a four-hit shutout and struck out five. Nikki Klejka had a two-run single for the Vikings, while Autumn Shogun tripled and Christiana Czegan and Sydney Kanuch went 2 for 3. The Vikings lost in the first round last season to Bellefonte. Sophomore Caroline Alincic, part of the 1-2 pitching punch for the Vikings with Uncapher, limited Belle Vernon to two hits and struck out eight in the WPIAL semifinals. ... Belle Vernon has not lost since April 13 — 2-0 at Yough – so the Leopards take a 12-game win streak into the quarterfinals. Belle Vernon did not qualify for the playoffs last season after it was forced to forfeit three games in which it used an ineligible player. In a 1-0 win over unbeaten Punxsutawney on Tuesday at Hampton, Hanna Legazza delivered a walk-off single to score Alex Sokol tripled in the win. Junior ace pitcher Bailey Parshall continued to plow through potent lineups as she threw a two-hitter. Parshall also is a dangerous hitter.
Yough (18-3) vs. Kennard Dale (19-3)
Noon, Shippensburg University
Winner plays: Mt. Pleasant (14-3) or Belle Vernon (20-1)
Extra bases: Returning PIAA champion Yough is back in the state quarterfinals after a 2-0 first-round win over Bellefonte at Penn State. Kierra Waywood, just a sophomore, pitched a five-hitter and delivered a run-scoring single for the Cougars, while Aubrie Mance and Hannah Bach each had a hit. The defense was more solid after a scratchy day in the WPIAL finals against Belle Vernon. The teams could see each other for a fourth time if the Leopards get past Mt. Pleasant in the another quarterfinal. Yough and Mt. Pleasant have not played this season but the prospect remains intriguing. ... District 3 champion Kennard Dale did not get much of a test in the first round. Umpires stopped the Rams' game against Esperanza, the runner-up from District 12, with two outs in the fourth inning after Kennard Dale built a 15-0 lead and invoked the mercy rule. The game was over in 56 minutes. Jaedyn McKeon and Lexie Kopko each had three hits and three RBIs for the Rams. Kennard Dale's graduation is scheduled for Thursday night.
— Bill Beckner Jr.