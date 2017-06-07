PIAA playoff preview capsule: Deer Lakes vs. Philipsburg-Osceola
Thursday's game
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Deer Lakes (16-2) vs. Philipsburg-Osceola (18-3)
4 p.m., Mt. Aloysius
Winner plays: Ellwood City (19-0) or South Park (18-3)
Extra bases: A spot in the state's final four is on the line for a pair of familiar PIAA opponents. These teams also met in the 2013 PIAA quarterfinals, with Philipsburg-Osceola prevailing 3-1. Deer Lakes is seeking its first state title, while Philipsburg-Osceola won in 2007 and ‘11. ... Deer Lakes advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth time since 2012 with a 16-6 victory over Karns City in the first round and is aiming for its second semifinal appearance in three years. The WPIAL runner-up Lancers rebounded from a 10-0 loss to Ellwood City by scoring eight runs in the fifth inning against Karns City, snapping a tie and putting the game away in one frame. Makayla Blair, Brittany Dengler and Kristen Rudy each knocked in three runs in the game. After getting one hit against Ellwood City, the Lancers finished with 18 against Karns City. Nine players had at least one hit. The Lancers' defense needs to avoid the big inning on defense: Ellwood City scored a combined nine runs in the third and fourth innings of the WPIAL championship game, and Karns City exploded for six runs in the third in the first round. ... District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola overcame a lengthy rain delay to defeat Pequea Valley, 1-0, in its first-round game Monday. Sophomore Kam Harris pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight, and retired the final 21 batters. It marked the Ladie Mounties' 12th shutout of the season, including five in a row. Philipsburg-Osceola lost in the state quarterfinals last season to South Park; the Ladie Mounties made it to the semifinals most recently in 2014. Their lone run against Pequea Valley came when Annie Kost doubled and scored on a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Maggie Peck is P-O's career home runs leader and hit 11 this season; Madison Lucas added eight.