Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

PIAA playoff preview capsule: Deer Lakes vs. Philipsburg-Osceola

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 8:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Thursday's game

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Deer Lakes (16-2) vs. Philipsburg-Osceola (18-3)

4 p.m., Mt. Aloysius

Winner plays: Ellwood City (19-0) or South Park (18-3)

Extra bases: A spot in the state's final four is on the line for a pair of familiar PIAA opponents. These teams also met in the 2013 PIAA quarterfinals, with Philipsburg-Osceola prevailing 3-1. Deer Lakes is seeking its first state title, while Philipsburg-Osceola won in 2007 and ‘11. ... Deer Lakes advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth time since 2012 with a 16-6 victory over Karns City in the first round and is aiming for its second semifinal appearance in three years. The WPIAL runner-up Lancers rebounded from a 10-0 loss to Ellwood City by scoring eight runs in the fifth inning against Karns City, snapping a tie and putting the game away in one frame. Makayla Blair, Brittany Dengler and Kristen Rudy each knocked in three runs in the game. After getting one hit against Ellwood City, the Lancers finished with 18 against Karns City. Nine players had at least one hit. The Lancers' defense needs to avoid the big inning on defense: Ellwood City scored a combined nine runs in the third and fourth innings of the WPIAL championship game, and Karns City exploded for six runs in the third in the first round. ... District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola overcame a lengthy rain delay to defeat Pequea Valley, 1-0, in its first-round game Monday. Sophomore Kam Harris pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight, and retired the final 21 batters. It marked the Ladie Mounties' 12th shutout of the season, including five in a row. Philipsburg-Osceola lost in the state quarterfinals last season to South Park; the Ladie Mounties made it to the semifinals most recently in 2014. Their lone run against Pequea Valley came when Annie Kost doubled and scored on a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Maggie Peck is P-O's career home runs leader and hit 11 this season; Madison Lucas added eight.

—Doug Gulasy

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.