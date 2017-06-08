Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Philipsburg-Osceola pitcher stymies Deer Lakes in PIAA quarterfinals
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes' Katelynn Blair pitches during a PIAA playoff game against Philipsburg-Osceola at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes' Katelynn Blair makes contact with the ball in a WPIAL play-off game against Philipsburg-Osceola at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes no.12 Kristen Rudy, makes a catch in a WPIAL play-off game against Philipsburg-Osceola at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes no.6 Danielle Huffman, dodges an inside pitch in a WPIAL play-off game against Philipsburg-Osceola at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes no.5 Becca Hoffman, makes an infield catch in a WPIAL play-off game against Philipsburg-Osceola at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes no. 23 Cassidy Chmura, takes a moment to herself prior to a WPIAL play-off game against Philipsburg-Osceola at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes no. 18 Brittany Dengler, throws a ball to first base after making a diving catch in a WPIAL play-off game against Philipsburg-Osceola at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Philipsburg-Osceola, no. 24, Jayde Burge, makes a throw to first base to end the game in a WPIAL play-off game against Deer Lakes at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

CRESSON — Deer Lakes accomplished what no other team had so far this postseason: putting runs on the board against Philipsburg-Osceola pitcher Kam Harris.

It wasn't enough.

A pair of seventh-inning runs couldn't change the outcome for Deer Lakes, which saw its season end with a 6-2 loss to Philipsburg-Osceola in a PIAA Class 3A softball quarterfinal Thursday at Mt. Aloysius.

“We were the last of eight teams in Triple-A, so to have been here and get to this point, it was a nice accomplishment,” Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani said. “Certainly we would have liked to go on a little more, but it just didn't work out that way.”

The Lancers (16-3) became the latest team to fall victim to Harris, a sophomore who blanked Philipsburg-Osceola's three opponents in the District 6 playoffs before firing a one-hit shutout in a PIAA first-round win. Philipsburg-Osceola had shut out its past five opponents overall.

Harris retired the first 11 Deer Lakes batters, not allowing a hit until Katelynn Blair's two-out double in the fourth inning. The Lancers didn't score until the bottom of the seventh, when freshman Katrina Taliani knocked in a run with a groundout, and freshman Maura Cerra added an RBI single.

By then, it was too late.

“We brought our 9-irons instead of our drivers today,” Taliani said. “We had (three) strikeouts. We put the ball in play, but it's pretty easy when you're hitting fly ball outs. It's kind of unusual for us. We hit a lot better through the season, but you've got to credit the pitcher, too, for changing pace and hitting her spots.”

Deer Lakes also lost to Philipsburg-Osceola in the 2013 PIAA quarterfinals.

Harris allowed two runs on six hits in 6 13 innings before exiting, and Maggie Peck recorded the final out.

“Kam tired at the end there, but we feel comfortable bringing Maggie in if we need to,” Philipsburg-Osceola coach James Gonder said. “(Harris has) had a tremendous (playoffs). That's the first runs she's given up in the playoffs, in the last, what, 35 innings? Not bad.”

Philipsburg-Osceola had more offensive success. The Lady Mounties (19-3) scored a run in the first when Madison Lucas doubled with two outs and came across when Harris' line drive deflected off Deer Lakes second baseman Becca Hoffman's glove for an error.

Harris homered, and Kylie Thal doubled in a run to make it 3-0 in the third, and consecutive doubles by Peck, Hannah Thompson and Lucas made it a six-run margin in the sixth.

“With our pitching and our defense, (an early lead) is a big deal,” Gonder said. “It helps us keep the momentum and takes away their short game a little bit.”

The early deficit continued a recent trend for Deer Lakes, which allowed its opponent to score first in four of five WPIAL and PIAA playoff games. The WPIAL runner-up Lancers couldn't rally.

“I think we're just as capable of tagging the ball, too, but we just didn't get to that part of the game,” Taliani said. “Everybody here can hit. We figured we wanted to keep it close, one or two runs. We didn't want it to get too much out of hand. But they hit the ball.

“We had been fortunate a few times this season to fall behind early and caught up and got the lead back and held on. But the deeper you get, you can't give up leads.”

Lucas went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles for Philipsburg-Osceola. Katelynn Blair doubled twice for Deer Lakes, and Makayla Blair added another double.

Philipsburg-Osceola will play WPIAL third-place finisher South Park in the PIAA semifinals Monday at a time and site to be determined, a rematch of a South Park victory from last season's state quarterfinals.

Deer Lakes' season ended after its fifth PIAA tournament appearance in six years.

“We had a good season,” Taliani said. “The girls performed very well. I think they achieved. These girls had the talent, and they achieved when they needed to. We won some big games throughout the season, so (I'm) very proud of them.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.