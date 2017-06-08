Quick start fuels Yough's quarterfinal win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Yough softball team apparently has regained its swagger.

Just one week after losing to rival Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game, the Cougars have locked up a spot in the PIAA semifinals.

Seven runs in the first two innings Thursday guided Yough to an 11-0 victory over District 3 champion Kennard-Dale in six innings at Robb Sports Complex at Shippensburg University.

Kierra Waywood threw a four-hitter with two strikeouts and also went 2 for 3 with five RBIs for Yough (19-3).

Yough went ahead 3-0 in the first inning after Waywood and Alona Sleith belted run-scoring triples. Waywood singled in three runs in the second inning to make it 7-0

In the sixth, Olivia Miller smacked a two-run home run to enact the 10-run mercy rule and end the game. Hannah Bach had three hits and an RBI for Yough, which smacked 14 hits.

The Cougars will play WPIAL third-place finisher Mt. Pleasant (15-3) in the PIAA semifinals Monday at a time and site to be determined.