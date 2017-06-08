High school roundup: West Allegheny softball advances to PIAA semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Allegheny is becoming adept at winning in clutch situations.

Amy Nolte's run-scoring single snapped a tie in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Taylor Goldstrohm added a sacrifice fly for insurance as West Allegheny beat Central Mountain, 5-3, in a PIAA Class 5A softball quarterfinal Thursday at Mt. Aloysius.

“There's no quit in them,” said West Allegheny coach Mindi McFate, whose team posted a walk-off win over Lower Dauphin in a first-round game Tuesday. “We've been really pulling them out here toward the end, but we'll take the wins any way we can get them. We're proud of our kids the way they've been battling down the line.”

Savannah Lewis doubled and scored the go-ahead run for WPIAL champion West Allegheny (23-1), and Brooke Wilson and Goldstrohm both tripled.

The Indians advanced to the PIAA semifinals for the first time in school history, where they'll play Cedar Cliff on Monday at a time and site to be determined.

South Park 11, Ellwood City 0 — Grace Albitz was 3 for 3 with a triple, home run and four RBIs to lift South Park (19-3) to a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal win at North Allegheny. Jess Dean and winning pitcher Justine Dean also homered for the Eagles, who will play Philipsburg-Osceola in the semifinals.

Chartiers-Houston 4, Frazier 3 — Kasey Scears doubled and Kaitlyn Dittrich had 11 strikeouts to guide Chartiers-Houston (18-4) to a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal win at Cal (Pa.). Kayla Matway was 3 for 4 for Frazier (19-3).

South Side Beaver 7, Seton-La Salle 2 — Reagan Hozak had three hits, including an RBI double, to help WPIAL runner-up South Side Beaver (19-3) win a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at North Allegheny.

Rachel Pieto, Mackenzie Freeman and Dani Jo Miller also had RBIs.

McKenna Smith was 2 for 2 and also threw a three-hitter with four strikeouts in the win.

South Side will play Chartiers-Houston in the semifinals.

West Greene 3, Claysburg-Kimmel 1 — Madison Renner hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Kaitlyn Rizor had a solo homer to give WPIAL champion West Greene (24-1) a PIAA Class A quarterfinal victory at Somerset. Jade Renner tossed a three-hitter with three strikeouts to secure the win.

The Pioneers will play District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic (23-1) in the semifinals.

Baseball

Blackhawk 6, Forest Hills 4 — Anthony Sebastian hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to help WPIAL champion Blackhawk (23-2-1) earn a PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal win at Fox Chapel.

Tyler Robinson was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Michael Turconi had a sacrifice fly for the Cougars.

Mark Engel earned the win, allowing one hit with two strikeouts in 4 2⁄ 3 innings of relief. He entered with the bases loaded in the third and induced a double play. He then retired the side in order the next three innings.

Blackhawk will play WPIAL runner-up South Park in the semifinals Monday.

South Park 7, Hopewell 2 — At Wild Things Park, South Park (22-3) smacked 10 hits, opened a 7-0 lead and held on for a win in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals.

Bryce Groff was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Mike Kentzel, Kevin Vaupel and Adam Morris all had extra-base hits for the Eagles.

Kyle Thompson allowed three hits with six strikeouts in 5 2⁄ 3 innings to earn the victory.

Central (Martinsburg) 1, Riverside 0 — District 6 runner-up Central (22-3) scored in the top of the first inning and made the lead hold up in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal win at Latrobe.

Cristian Cicchinelli threw a four-hitter with three strikeouts and took the loss for WPIAL champion Riverside (19-2).