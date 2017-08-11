Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Jeannette softball player Scarlett Stein receives posthumous all-state honor
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
Scarlett Stein
Submitted
Hempfield's Morgan Ryan
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon pitcher Bailey Parshall celebrates after striking out Yough's Nina Maroney to end the game in the WPIAL Class 4A softball championship Thursday, June 1 2017, at California University.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Central Valley’s Leah Treemarchi keeps running after getting hit by a line drive as Derry’s Chelsea Bisi struggles to catch it during the WPIAL playoff softball game at Fox Chapel High School on Monday, May 15, 2017. Treemarchi was called out on the play.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Mount Pleasant's Ava Gnibus (1) rounds second base on Meadow Uncapher's double in the fifth inning against Derry on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant won 6-0.
Jim Ference | Trib Total Media
Monessen's Dana Vatakis, pitches against Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, on Tuesday, May 12, 2015, during the WPIAL Class A first round playoff game at Baldwin.
Penn-Trafford senior Bree Ginther has 12 hits this season.
Michael Swensen | For the Tribune-Review
Hempfield Jenna Osikowicz (13) makes a play at 2nd base against North Allegheny in a WPIAL playoff game Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Peterswood Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Ali Belgiovane drives in the winning run with a base hit during the eighth inning of a PIAA Class 6A state quarterfinal against McDowell Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Hermitage.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Autumn Beasley reacts after her double gives the Spartans a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with North Hills on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Hempfield won 3-2.

Updated 5 minutes ago

The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association extended a subtle and heartfelt gesture to a still-grieving family and school district, a number of travel ball players and friends, and the statewide softball community, by honoring the late Scarlett Stein.

Stein, a talented player at Jeannette who died in December after complications from a heart attack, was awarded a special, all-state honorable mention when the PHSSBA finalized its all-state teams Friday.

A talented pitcher who could hit for power, Stein had just signed to play at Penn State New Kensington. She was 17.

The coaches' association also gave a special honorable mention to Mikayla Focht, a Hollidaysburg player who was killed in an ATV accident in April. She was five games into her senior season.

“I felt it was important, as an organization, that we honor both young ladies, for their dedication to and love for our sport, the best way we could,” said Mark Temons, coaches' association coordinator. “It is my sincere hope and prayer that these two young athletes are the last players so honored (in this manner).”

Stein's collection of friends stretched across the state as she played in dozens of summer travel tournaments.

“Scarlett was so talented and she worked so hard to be the player she was,” said recent Hempfield graduate and standout catcher Madi Stoner, who played on Stein's travel team. “As a friend, it makes me very sad because she missed out on her senior season, but it also makes me very proud of the person that she was and the impact that she left.”

Jeannette athletic director Anthony DeNunzio said the honor will help to carry on Stein's memory.

“Not only was she an integral part of our softball program, but she also excelled in the classroom,” DeNunzio said. “We thank the (PSSBCA) for thinking of Scarlett. Her presence was felt by the Jayhawks on the field and in the dugout this past season. We all knew she was there in spirit.”

Ryan player of the year

Hempfield led a strong Westmoreland County contingent with seven all-state picks, including the state Player of the Year.

Ace pitcher Morgan Ryan, the state's Gatorade Player of the Year and a Notre Dame recruit, was named the top player, regardless of classification.

Ryan had a 22-0 record with a 1.00 ERA and 199 strikeouts.

Fellow seniors (now graduates) Jenna Osikowicz (second base), Ali Belgiovane (shortstop) and Autumn Beasley (outfield), along with sophomore Laura Fox (outfield) were Class 6A first-team selections.

Hempfield finished 27-0, won its third straight WPIAL championship and captured back-to-back PIAA titles.

Belle Vernon junior pitcher Bailey Parshall was named Class 4A Player of the Year after leading the Leopards to a WPIAL title. A Penn State recruit, she went 20-2 with a 0.52 ERA and a WPIAL-leading 246 strikeouts.

Other area first-team selections were: Penn-Trafford senior Bree Ginther (3B) in 5A; Mt. Pleasant junior Ava Gnibus (OF) and Derry junior Chelsea Bisi (SS) in 4A; and Monessen junior pitcher Dana Vatakis in Class A.

Bisi, a Penn State recruit, batted .706 (36 for 51) with 21 RBIs.

Local players on the second team: Hempfield junior Kelsey Tobin (DP) and Latrobe junior Karley Kovatch (SS) in 6A; Yough sophomore Kierra Waywood (P) and Alona Sleith (3B), and Mt. Pleasant junior Meadow Uncapher (SS) in 4A; and Southmoreland senior Olivia Porter (SS) in 3A.

Mt. Pleasant won the 4A state title.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

Related: Jeannette mourns loss of softball player

http://triblive.com/local/westmoreland/11651788-74/stein-jeannette-family

Related: Ryan leads Tribune-Review Terrific 10 softball team

http://triblive.com/sports/hssports/softball/12427570-74/hempfields-morgan-ryan-named-tribune-review-softball-player-of-the-year

Related Content
Jeannette mourns 17-year-old softball player who dies of heart attack
Scarlett Stein could pitch fast. Just ask Becky White, her longtime friend and former Jeannette High School Jayhawks softball teammate. "I remember three years ago, we were ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.