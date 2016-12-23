Carlynton swimmers post fast times early on

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Carlynton swimming teams are off to a strong start this season.

Both the boys and girls teams are 2-0 with wins over Cornell and Montour — the boys topped the Raiders, 77-49, and the Spartans, 90-26. The girls won 85-18 and 90-42, respectively.

“It is always nice to win,” first-year coach Mike Schneiderlochner said. “There is nothing like it. I think it will be good for us as we continue the season.”

Schneiderlochner takes over for previous coach Cam Coppelli. He was on the staff last season and has 43 years of coaching experience, including 19 at Carlynton.

“I have known a lot of these kids since they were toddlers,” Schneiderlochner said. “I coach with the Crafton Crocs in the summer, and most of them swim there.”

The Carlynton swimming team is a co-op between the Cougars and Bishop Canevin.

The girls team will focus on continuing its recent success with a solid squad. The group has already posted several WPIAL qualifying times.

The Cougars will need to replace the production of Nicole Strengel, a state qualifier who is now swimming at Westminster.

Senior Eva Zenk has qualified in the 100-yard backstroke and 50-yard free. Natalie Quinn is another strong senior who has competed at the WPIAL Class AA championships in the past.

“We rely on seniors as the core of the team,” Schneiderlochner said. “We are hoping junior Marissa Pekular has a good season.”

Sophomore Katie Kozy competed in four events at the WPIAL championships last season and has qualified in the 100 fly this season.

Several sophomores are making an impact as Isabel Irwin and Amy Ulizzi have helped several relay teams — including the 400 free, 200 medley and 200 free — meet WPIAL qualifying times.

“We are solid through our different classes,” Schneiderlochner said. “We have an excellent freshman class coming in next season. We are only going to get better.”

On the boys side, things are looking up. The team has 13 swimmers after having only three just two years ago.

Senior Luke Ulizzi has been solid through the first several weeks of the season, swimming WPIAL qualifying times in the 200 free, 100 free, 100 fly and 100 breaststroke. Junior Kevin MacMurdo has looked strong in the 100 and 50 free.

The Cougars also are relying on senior Connor Gaitens as well as sophomores Coulton Gaitens and Avery Brehm for production.

“The nice thing is we finally have enough boys to fill every event,” Schneiderlochner said. “That is huge in double-A boys swimming.”

The boys 200 free and 200 medley relay teams have both earned WPIAL qualifying times.

Carlynton's section schedule became more manageable with WPIAL realignment. The Cougars compete in Section 1-AA against Brentwood, Carrick, Keystone Oaks, Obama Academy, Serra Catholic, Seton-La Salle and West Mifflin — the girls team also faces Ellis School.

Carlynton will no longer have to face previous section powers South Fayette and Northgate.

“Our biggest opponents in the section is West Mifflin in girls and Brentwood in boys,” Schneiderlochner said. “We have also upgraded our nonsection schedule. We have Quaker Valley scheduled, who is a good double-A team. We will also face Trinity and Mars, who are good triple-A programs.”

Though in his first season as head coach, Schneiderlochner is focused on the Cougars making a splash this year.

“We want to win the boys and girls section title,” Schneiderlochner said. “And we want to send as many kids as we can to states.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.