Rebuilding time for Latrobe

The Latrobe girls swimming team (2-0) is in rebuilding mode, and a returning diver is helping set the pace.

Junior Taylor Miller placed seventh in the 1-meter diving at the 2016 WPIAL Class AAA championship meet, where the Wildcats were 17th overall.

“(We are) extremely young (and need to) fill the cabinet again,” Wildcats coach Grey Arrigonie said. “It's going to take time to get our feet wet.

“We lost a lot of firepower.”

So far this season, the Wildcats downed Greensburg Salem and Mt. Pleasant in nonsection meets. Their Section 1-AAA opener is Jan. 5 against Kiski Area.

Junior Rylee Jackson is one of three swimmers to return from WPIALs. Jackson was 10th in the 50-yard freestyle, second only to Miller on the squad among individuals.

Sophomores Kiley Myers and Joyce Yin also competed individually, but did not score.

Freshman Jordyn Miller joins her sister as a diver and shows promise, Arrigonie said. She already qualified for the WPIAL diving championship in February.

Freshmen Isabella Bearer and Molly Bobik, both swimmers, are among other newcomers.

Taylor Miller, 17, a diving captain, aims to unify swimmers and divers.

“(I am trying) to make us as one,” she said.

The Wildcats placed fourth at the WPIAL and PIAA championships in 2013 and 2014 and seventh in the WPIAL in 2015.

The Wildcats boys team (2-0) continues to rebuild after going scoreless and failing to place at the WPIAL championship meet last season.

Senior Justin Pierce, sophomore Matt Klasnic and junior Devin Fircetz, a diver, are returnees.

Arrigonie, who also guides the boys, expects sophomore David Marinchak and freshmen Corbin Makar and Brendan Bugula to be solid additions to the swimming lineup.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.