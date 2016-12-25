Expectations high for Pine-Richland divers

Last season was a productive one for the Pine-Richland diving team, which had three of its members place in the top 10 at the WPIAL championship meet.

This season, the Rams will look to continue to build on last year's promising results, returning its talented trio of divers in junior Mallory Charles, sophomore Maddie Huitt and junior Austin Shaw.

“It's great to have that caliber of diving all together at once, because they push each other,” Pine-Richland diving coach Maria Misenhelter said.

“When they see somebody working on something new, they want to give it a try. For instance, as soon as Maddie sees Austin working on a new dive over there, she'll want to learn about it and give it a shot, too.”

Charles, who placed third at the WPIAL championships and ninth at PIAA meet last season, is the most experienced of the group. The junior helped ease Huitt's varsity transition when she was a freshman last season and will look to continue to provide a positive presence with junior Samantha Aballone and freshman Ava Folloni in the fold.

In each of Pine-Richland's three meets this season, Huitt that has taken first place in the girls competition. According to Misenhelter, the fifth-place finisher at WPIALs last season has been working hard to improve, and still has room to grow.

“We're expecting a little bit more out of her this year. No. 1, she's got some maturity with that one year under her belt. Now she just trying to perfect some of her dives,” she said.

“She's doing better, she's starting to learn how to stand up and stretch a little bit more. She has to learn this year to really push through the board more; it's hard when you're a little shorter to get that spring.”

Shaw has also racked up a couple of first-place finishes in the team's early-season meets, in addition to a second-place finish against Fox Chapel. The Rams' lone diver on the boys side also participates in motocross competitions, and, in a roundabout way, his coach believes that makes him a better diver.

“Austin's been on fire; his diving has just improved immensely. He's finally figured out how to get his legs straight, and now he's doing some harder caliber dives,” Misenhelter said.

“The height that he gets off the boards is unreal. He has no fear out there, and I'm sure that comes from motocross.”

