Swimming

Quaker Valley girls swimming team bolstered by Besterman sisters

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Quaker Valley's Amelia Besterman competes in the girls 500-yard freestyle during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Amelia Besterman competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Sophie Besterman competes in the girls 100-yard freestyle during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Sophie Besterman competes in the girls 200-yard medley relay during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Harry Harkins competes in the boys 200-yard individual medley during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Amber Huang competes in the girls 100-yard butterfly during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Declan McGranahan competes in the boys 100-yard butterfly during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Sophie Besterman competes in the girls 200-yard medley relay during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Quinn Flowers competes in the boys 200-yard medley relay during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Allison Lenhardt competes in the girls 200-yard individual medley during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Allison Lenhardt competes in the girls 200-yard individual medley during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Gabriella Saladino performs a dive during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Regis Conlin performs a dive during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.
Quaker Valley's Annie Hrabovsky hits the water as she performs a dive during a swim meet against Montour on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Montour High School.

Sisters Amelia and Sophie Besterman of Leet are taking advantage of an opportunity to make an impact together as members of the Quaker Valley girls swimming team.

Sophie, 15, a freshman, was in all three relays that qualified for the WPIAL Class AA championship meet in a season-opening, nonsection win Dec. 15 against Mars.

Amelia, 17, a senior, was in two of the relays and hopes to compete in one with her sibling at the WPIAL championship the week of Feb. 28. She also qualified individually.

The two girls also are on the same club team, but have competed in different age groups.

Sophie, who is 5-foot-7, gave up basketball to swim with her sister, who is 5-6.

“Sophie plays many sports, and I know she likes basketball,” Amelia said. “She had to make a choice for the very first time between those two sports.

“It was nice to hear (her) say she wanted to swim because she wanted to be part of the team with me.”

Sophie said watching the WPIAL championship meet last season inspired her.

Amelia placed sixth in the 500-yard freestyle, the third straight season she made the finals in that event.

She is a two-time WPIAL finalist in the 100 butterfly.

“It was so exciting,” Sophie said. “I couldn't wait to be part of that.”

Sophie said her sister is a great role model.

“She works so hard and is so dedicated to swimming,” she said.

Sophie is undecided about which events she will compete in individually, but said she enjoys the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Jacinta Batisky, in her first season as Quakers coach, said the siblings complement and push each other and their teammates in practice and meets.

“Amelia demonstrates a quiet confidence (and) the entire team benefits from Sophie's enthusiasm and playfulness,” she said.

Tom Donati coaches the two girls with Mt. Lebanon Aqua Club and said they are lucky to be on the same high school team.

Amelia was in the two 200 medley relays that placed second at the WPIAL championships in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

She plans to continue her career in college.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

