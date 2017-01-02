TJ swimmers look to qualify for WPIAL meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are two captains on each of the boys and girls swimming teams at Thomas Jefferson.

Charles Johnson, 18, and Sam Organist, 17, are senior co-captains for the boys.

Emily Bond, a 17-year-old senior, and Elena Savikas, a 15-year-old sophomore, are the girls' co-captains.

“Being a captain is an honor,” TJ coach John Penn said. “Assistant coach Jesse Durham drives the process for captain selection. He will advise the entire team of the qualifications to being a good captain as seen by the coaches, and also ask the team to consider what other traits they would consider a good captain should have. He advises them that this is a team choice that they should take seriously, as these athletes will be the leaders for the year. It should not just be a popularity contest. He then sits down with each team member and has an open discussion with them, and then the team members advise coach Durham of their choices.”

Johnson and Bond also were team captains in 2015-16.

“Each is well-respected as a swimmer in their abilities, and have been to WPIALs,” Penn said. “They collectively have great practice ethics and work to instill that drive to their teammates. Their team considers them both leaders and friends, and can openly have discussions with them regardless of the content.”

The four captains are hoping to lead the TJ team to a successful season.

“We'd like to have a few of our relays get to WPIALs, and a few individuals (to WPIALs), as well. Overall, we just want to have a good, positive year,” said Johnson, who already has qualified for the WPIAL meet in the 100-yard freestyle. “We're looking forward to a good season.”

One of the highlights for Johnson last winter was qualifying for the WPIAL finals in the 200 freestyle relay, along with Organist, Majetic and Ben Thornton.

“We made the WPIAL cut. We worked so hard to get that,” Johnson said. “It was a great feeling.”

A personal goal for Organist this season is to break the school record (22.7) in the boys' 50-yard freestyle, set by Zach Virgin in 2010.

Organist, whose sister Megan also was a captain in the TJ swimming program, has posted a 23.2 time in the event.

“I think a lot of us can do really well this season,” Organist said, “and I'd like to see a lot of the kids make it to WPIALs.”

On the girls' side, Bond is looking forward to seeing many of her teammates also advance to the WPIAL championships.

“We're hoping to get all three relays to WPIALs, and also get some individuals (to WPIALs), especially some who haven't made it in the past,” said Bond, who is aiming to qualify in all three relays, along with the 50 and 100 freestyle.

It is unique when a sophomore is elected captain of a high school team. Savikas, whose top events are the 100- and 200-yard freestyle, fits the bill.

“It's really awesome to know that the team thought I could be a leader,” Savikas said. “We have a lot of new girls, and I just hope we have a really good, positive season. We definitely want to get all three relays back to WPIALs.”

There are 21 athletes in Thomas Jefferson's swimming program, consisting of 14 girls and seven boys.

“Last year, we had one of the largest group of athletes from our program qualify for and participate at the WPIAL championships,” Penn said. “Also, a majority of the team was able to post personal-best times in many events.”

Johnson, Organist, juniors Eddie George, Nick Majetic and Justin Leopold, and sophomore Noah Georgulis are returning letter winners for the Jaguars. Leopold has been joined on the team by his brother, Ethan, a sophomore. Justin and Ethan are divers.

Bond, Savikas and juniors Avery DeGruttola, Morgan Maizer and Allison Richard are returning letter winners for the TJ girls. Richard is a swimmer and diving specialist.

They are reunited with juniors Selena Porter and Gabrielle Evans, and sophomore Carissa Budday.

There are several new sophomore team members this year in Grace Pletz, Emily McBeth, Alexa Plasynski, Daisy Halliday and Victoria Devlin; along with freshman Breanna Smith.

Budday, Devlin and Halliday are new divers on the girls' team.

“The girls' team should have a good year,” Penn said. “The boys are strong, but our numbers will limit (them) due to a lack of depth.

With no home pool, Thomas Jefferson practices and competes at nearby Elizabeth Forward High School.

“We are very thankful with the support we receive from the WJHSD administration, school board, athletic department and boosters, and the Elizabeth Forward School District for providing the needed pool time,” Penn said. “We are waiting with great anticipation for the completion of the new Thomas Jefferson High School and the natatorium in September 2018, so we have a place to call home after 20 years without our own facility.”

TJ's next two meets will be held Thursday at home against Uniontown, and Jan. 12 at East Allegheny.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.