Swimming

Fox Chapel swimmers sweep Hampton, Shaler

Marty Stewart | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

The Fox Chapel swim team hosted Hampton on Dec. 15 with the girls winning 102-78 and the boys posting a 103-82 win.

In diving, FC divers Jonah Cagley and Magnus Loeffler placed first and second. Dixon Veltri placed second for the girls team.

For the girls, the 200 medley relay team of Gwen Cullen, Jackie Filo, Josie Filo and Maia Pauley took first.

In the 200 free, the Foxes swept with Anika Urban, Megan Wiese and Margaret Fox taking the top three spots. Maria Luciana won the 200 IM, Urban won the 500 free and Jossie Filo took first in the 50 free.

For the boys' team, Brandon Brewster took a pair of firsts with wins in the 200 free and the 100 free.

Nathanial Roe earned first in the 200 IM.

The Foxes followed up with a win over Shaler on Dec. 22 as the girls won 90-75 and the boys earned an 89-81 win. The boys 400 free relay team of Colin Hackwelder, Tristan McClelland, Brewster and Bohan Yao won.

Brewster added a win in the 200 free, McClelland took first in the 50 free and Yao earned wins in the 200 IM and 100 free.

Girls winners were Luciana in the 200 IM, Jossie Filo in the 50 free, Jaclyn Filo in the 100 butterfly, Urban in the 500 free and Maia Pauley in the 100 free.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

