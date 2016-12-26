Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Swimming

SSA swimmers look to benefit from training trip

Marty Stewart | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Shady Side Academy swimming team opened the season against Fox Chapel on Dec. 13 with losses for the boys and the girls.

The girls fell 98-85 while the boys lost 102-76.

“It was a tough loss for our girls,” SSA coach John Landreth said. “It was their first defeat in two years. I thought both of our teams swam well, though.”

Posting wins for the girls were the 200 medley relay team of Jeanne Lauer, Maya Groff, Meredith Cummings and Ashley Azzarello; Lindsey Grune in the 200 free; Azzarello in the 100 free and 100 back; Cummings in the 50 free; and the 200 free relay team of Lindsey Grune, Heather Grune, Lauer and Cummimgs.

Boys winners were the 200 medley relay team of Christian Taylor, Zac Coughlin, Sev Napora and Adrian Beckford; Coughlin in the 100 butterfly; and the 400 free relay team of Taylor, Ethan Forgas, Beckford and Coughlin.

The Indians traveled to South Fayette on Dec. 14 and the girls posted a 97-79 victory while the boys dropped a 96-84 decision.

“Our depth on the girls side prevailed, but we could not make up ground with the boys,” Landreth said.

Girls winners were the 200 medley relay team of Lauer, Cummings, Groff and Heather Grune; Azzarello in the 100 butterfly and 200 free; Lindsey Grune in the 200 IM and 100 free; Lauer in the 500 free; Cummings in the 100 backstroke; Heather Grune in the 100 backstroke; the 200 free relay team of Cummings, Lindsey Grune, Heather Grune and Azzarello; and the 400 free relay team of Azzarello, Lauer, Sasha Arefyev and Lindsey Grune.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

