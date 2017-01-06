Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Swimming

North Hills swimmers have good read on season

Karen Kadilak | Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills' Brianna Joll swims the 200 IM against Seneca Valley on Jan. 5, 2017, at North Hills.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills' Maddy Cordial swims the backstroke against Seneca Valley on Jan. 5, 2017, at North Hills.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills' Neil Wible swims the 200 IM against Seneca Valley on Jan. 5, 2017, at North Hills.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills' William Heintz swims the butterfly against Seneca Valley on Jan. 5, 2017, at North Hills.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills' Sydney Davidson swims the breaststroke against Seneca Valley on Jan. 5, 2017, at North Hills.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills' Mary Claire Smith swims the freestyle against Seneca Valley on Jan. 5, 2017, at North Hills.
Submitted
The 2016-17 North Hills swim team includes, in front, from left, seniors Andrew Ehrlich, Megan Busch, Louis Ortiz-Rivera, Kris McEwen, T.J Braunlich, William Heintz, Mary Clare Smith, Gabby Aguglia, Molly Mchugh, Allison Kenny, Anna Emmons, Hannah Ashoff; second row, Coach Shannon, juniors Metzler Kaylee Lawson, Emily Newcamp, Sydney Davidson, Brianna Joll, Kevin West, Kevin Lovasik, Andrew Mahoney, Neil Wible, Elizabeth Ashoff, Emily Hood, coach Liz Cleary; third row, sophmores Ed Escobar, Matt McHugh, Conner McEwen, Leah Trocchio, Kylie Wolff, Grace Cloonan, Katherine Korn, Collin Cordial, Liam Deasy; top, freshmen Rory Giron, Hannah Gorrell, Kate Wells, Abigail Grund, Tyler Eisses, Faith Davis, Maddy Cordial, Hope Davis, Melissa Graham, Meredith Eddy, Emma Polen.

Updated 6 hours ago

Members of the North Hills boys and girls swimming teams are relying on wisdom from a college football coach to inspire them this season.

The Indians are reading Urban Meyer's book, “Above the Line: Lessons in Leadership and Life from a Championship Season,” and meeting weekly to discuss it.

The book chronicles the improbable rise of the 2014 Ohio State team that won the first College Football Playoff National Championship and how Meyer guided it.

Indians boys and girls coach Liz Cleary recommended the book and believes it is helping.

“We have so many newcomers, we are working to become unified, disciplined and elite,” she said. “The swimmers seem very open to the concept and have begun to focus on each other more and not just (their) individual times.”

The girls team includes 12 freshmen. The boys team also is rebuilding.

Both were 1-1 heading into their Section 2-AAA openers Jan. 5 against Seneca Valley.

Girls senior captain Ally Kenny, 18, of Ross finds the book helpful.

“Even though it's about football, the lessons in leadership and team unity translate to swimming really well,” she said, adding the team has become like a book club.

Kevin Lovasik, 17, of Ross, a junior on the boys squad, said the book is really good.

The girls placed 13th of the 29 teams that scored at the 2016 WPIAL championship meet.

Junior Sydney Davidson, senior Mary Clare Smith, junior Brianna Joll and senior Megan Busch, a diver, are among returnees.

Freshmen Bell Gorrell and Maddy Cordial show promise in swimming events.

Lovasik, junior Drew Mahoney, junior Neil Wible and senior captain Billy Heintz bring experience to the boys team, which also finished 13th in the WPIAL last season.

“We have a pretty solid group of upperclassmen (who can) step up and perform,” said Heintz, 18, of Ross.

Lovasik is the second member of his family to compete for the Indians.

His brother, Brian, holds WPIAL records in the 100- and 200-yard events and is a sophomore on the Pitt men's team.

“He set the bar pretty high, and I feel like I have to live up to those expectations,” said Lovasik, who placed 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke and was one of the Indians' top performers at the WPIAL championship last season.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

