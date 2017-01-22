Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Shady Side Academy's Azzarello looks to maintain success

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Shady Side Academy's Ashley Azzarello

Updated 4 hours ago

Senior Ashley Azzarello has had her share of team and individual accomplishments during her swimming career at Shady Side Academy.

The Indians have won WPIAL Class AA championships the last two years. Azzarello was a part of the 200 and 400 medley relay teams that took first place last year, and she finished second in the 100 backstroke. She also placed fourth in the 100 backstroke at the PIAA championships.

“We've been very successful the last few years, and I think we can do well again,” she said. “I'm excited about the WPIAL and PIAA championships in March.”

She began swimming when she was 5 years old and wants to continue in college.

“I haven't made a college decision yet, but I will definitely continue swimming,” she said.

She plans to major in either science or math.

She has qualified for the WPIAL meet in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 50 free, 400 free relay and the 100 free.

“I can only compete in four events in the WPIAL and PIAA (meets), so whatever events would help the team the most would be the ones I will enter,” she said.

In order to make an impact as a freshman in college, she wants to work on her breakouts and swimming underwater.

“I feel that they are the strongest parts of my swimming,” she said, “but there's always room for improvement.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.