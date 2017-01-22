Shady Side Academy's Azzarello looks to maintain success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Senior Ashley Azzarello has had her share of team and individual accomplishments during her swimming career at Shady Side Academy.

The Indians have won WPIAL Class AA championships the last two years. Azzarello was a part of the 200 and 400 medley relay teams that took first place last year, and she finished second in the 100 backstroke. She also placed fourth in the 100 backstroke at the PIAA championships.

“We've been very successful the last few years, and I think we can do well again,” she said. “I'm excited about the WPIAL and PIAA championships in March.”

She began swimming when she was 5 years old and wants to continue in college.

“I haven't made a college decision yet, but I will definitely continue swimming,” she said.

She plans to major in either science or math.

She has qualified for the WPIAL meet in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 50 free, 400 free relay and the 100 free.

“I can only compete in four events in the WPIAL and PIAA (meets), so whatever events would help the team the most would be the ones I will enter,” she said.

In order to make an impact as a freshman in college, she wants to work on her breakouts and swimming underwater.

“I feel that they are the strongest parts of my swimming,” she said, “but there's always room for improvement.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.