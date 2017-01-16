Baldwin's Ferrari earns fourth trip to WPIAL meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Senior Erin Ferrari is batting 1.000 as a Baldwin diving specialist.

Ferrari, 17, has been a member of the Baldwin girls swimming and diving team for four years, and she has qualified for the WPIAL Class AAA diving championships all four years.

“The accomplishment of making it to WPIALs is an indescribable feeling,” Ferrari said. “When aspiring to qualify, nothing compares to the feeling of accomplishing your goal and watching other teammates accomplish and chase their goals, too.

“I have gone to watch my teammates at swimming WPIALs, and the atmosphere is a great thing to be a part of.”

While qualifying for the WPIAL finals four times is a career highlight for Ferrari, she also has another goal for this season.

“I hope to break my school's diving record (238.10 for six dives) that was set back in 1992 by Stacy Wallace,” Ferrari said. “I have come as close as eight points away from breaking it so far in my career.”

Ferrari, who also was a four-year member of the Baldwin girls volleyball program, has been a diver for five years. Ferrari's older sister Fallon was a big influence on her diving career.

“I started diving when I was in eighth grade,” said Ferrari, who finished 13th at last season's WPIAL championships with an 11-dive score of 333.75. “My sister was a senior diver in high school at the time, and I was fascinated by the sport, so I decided to give it a try. I immediately enjoyed it, and ever since then I have never looked back.”

Ferrari also competes in club volleyball and club diving programs, and she plays softball.

“I have been a varsity starter for the slow-pitch softball team all four years of high school, as well,” she said.

Upon the conclusion of the 2016-17 winter season, Ferrari will have earned 10 varsity letters, and she will have participated in seven WPIAL championships (three in volleyball, four for diving).

“Erin is a great competitor. Since her freshman year, she has made significant improvements,” Baldwin coach Ryan Johnson said. “She rises to any challenge, and always looks for ways to make improvements to her diving routine. This also makes her a good mentor for any of our younger divers.”

Johnson said Ferrari has displayed a diligent work ethic throughout her career at Baldwin.

“Erin is a ‘hard work and consistency pays off' kind of athlete,” he said. “I think that shows through in her other sports, as well.”

Ferrari owns a 4.095 grade-point average and is an executive committee member of the National Honor Society. She is senior class secretary at Baldwin and is part of a freshman orientation bridge building club at the high school.

“I hope to continue athletics in college, whether it be at the collegiate or club level,” she said. “I have applied to both small and large schools and have talked to a few coaches about volleyball and diving, but I haven't made any decisions yet.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.