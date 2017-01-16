Freshman diver makes quick impact at Quaker Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley freshman Annie Hrabovsky is off to an impressive start as a diver.

Hrabovsky, 15, of Sewickley placed second of seven competitors in the girls 1-meter diving event at the West Allegheny Christmas and New Year Swimming and Diving Invitational last month.

She said she did not pay attention to her scores and was surprised to have earned the silver medal. She was second to a girl from Beaver.

Hrabovsky, who is 5-foot-1, took up diving after retiring from gymnastics.

She said her mother encouraged her to try diving and is glad she did.

“I miss gymnastics, but the more I dive, the more I like it,” she said. “The two sports are very similar.

“You need to have body awareness and the ability to flip, twist, spin and stay tight. A front twist in diving is the same in gymnastics.”

Quaker Valley swimming coach Jacinta Batisky admires Hrabovsky's dedication and predicts a bright future for her.

She said Hrabovsky has shown up for all meets, including those in which diving events have not been held.

The Quakers are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Section 2-AA going into Thursday's meet at home with Blackhawk. They placed fourth of nine teams at the West Allegheny invitational.

At practice, Hrabovsky works on dives to add to her list.

“If this continues, she will be one of the best divers (Quaker Valley) has ever had, and will share the record board with her brother,” Batisky said.

Kyle Hrabovsky holds the WPIAL Class AA record in the boys 100-yard breaststroke swimming event and is a freshman on the George Washington University men's team. He led the Quakers boys to the PIAA title in 2015 and WPIAL crowns in 2015 and ‘16.

Annie Hrabovsky was one of three Quakers to finish in the top six in diving events at the West Allegheny invitational.

Senior Regis Conlin and junior Chris Mesko were third and sixth, respectively, in boys 1-meter competition.

Batisky also coaches the boys and was encouraged by Conlin's and Mesko's performances.

She said for the boys team to have continued success, divers must contribute in a big way. Conlin and Mesko have qualified for the WPIAL diving championship next month. The boys squad also is undefeated in dual meets and was fourth at the West Allegheny invitational.

Besides Hrabovsky, competing in girls diving events for the Quakers are freshman Nicole Jackson and sophomore Gabi Saladino.

Batisky said first-year diving coach Alisa Lenhardt has been an asset.

“It is without a doubt her stepping up that our divers are having such great success,” said Batisky, who also is in her first season with the Quakers.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.