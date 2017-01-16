Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Dedication pays off for Plum's Workman

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum swimmer Nick Workman practices Nov. 29, 2016, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum swimmer Nick Workman practices Nov. 29, 2016, at Plum.
Submitted
Plum's Nick Workman

Updated 12 hours ago

Plum senior Nick Workman is more dedicated to swimming, and it shows.

Workman already has improved his time in the 50-yard freestyle event from last season and is close to setting a Plum record.

Workman trained with a club last summer, something he has not done in recent years to play baseball.

“I was more of a part-time swimmer,” he said.

Mustangs coach Shawn Haupt said before, Workman wanted to be good, but now he is trying to be great.

“He's at practice, putting the work in,” Haupt said. “He's a strong kid (but) lacked endurance.”

Workman, who is 5-foot-9, is around a second shy of the Plum record in the 50 freestyle set by David Starr in 2011.

To stay motivated, he glances at the record board during practices.

Workman hopes to place in the top eight and reach the awards podium at the WPIAL championship the week of Feb. 28 but said it is a secondary goal.

Workman finished 21st at the 2016 meet in 22.83.

“Just beating yourself is great to me,” he said.

Haupt admires Workman's determination.

“He has drive like no one else,” he said.

Quiet outside the pool, Workman flips the switch when in it, Haupt said, adding Starr had the same quality.

Haupt said Workman and sophomore Justin Decheck are the Mustangs' strongest swimmers so far this season.

Decheck placed 11th in the 100 backstroke and 15th in the 100 butterfly at the 2016 WPIAL championship.

Workman also competes in the 100 butterfly and said he and Decheck have a big, friendly competition.

Workman was on a relay team that set a Plum record at the 2015 WPIAL championship.

He plans to enter the military after high school and become a U.S. Navy SEAL.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.