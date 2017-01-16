Dedication pays off for Plum's Workman

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum senior Nick Workman is more dedicated to swimming, and it shows.

Workman already has improved his time in the 50-yard freestyle event from last season and is close to setting a Plum record.

Workman trained with a club last summer, something he has not done in recent years to play baseball.

“I was more of a part-time swimmer,” he said.

Mustangs coach Shawn Haupt said before, Workman wanted to be good, but now he is trying to be great.

“He's at practice, putting the work in,” Haupt said. “He's a strong kid (but) lacked endurance.”

Workman, who is 5-foot-9, is around a second shy of the Plum record in the 50 freestyle set by David Starr in 2011.

To stay motivated, he glances at the record board during practices.

Workman hopes to place in the top eight and reach the awards podium at the WPIAL championship the week of Feb. 28 but said it is a secondary goal.

Workman finished 21st at the 2016 meet in 22.83.

“Just beating yourself is great to me,” he said.

Haupt admires Workman's determination.

“He has drive like no one else,” he said.

Quiet outside the pool, Workman flips the switch when in it, Haupt said, adding Starr had the same quality.

Haupt said Workman and sophomore Justin Decheck are the Mustangs' strongest swimmers so far this season.

Decheck placed 11th in the 100 backstroke and 15th in the 100 butterfly at the 2016 WPIAL championship.

Workman also competes in the 100 butterfly and said he and Decheck have a big, friendly competition.

Workman was on a relay team that set a Plum record at the 2015 WPIAL championship.

He plans to enter the military after high school and become a U.S. Navy SEAL.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.