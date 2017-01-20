Gregory brothers test waters against nation's best swimmers

Isaiah and Kimani Gregory, like many young athletes, wanted to see where they stood against against the best in their sport. They found out how they stacked up in swimming last weekend.

The Gregory brothers participated in the Arena Pro Swim Series at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, from Jan. 13 to 15.

The Gregory brothers, members of Racer X Aquatics, participated in eight events. Kimani Gregory qualified for the finals in the 50-meter freestyle and finished in 26th place (24.20). He made the finals after placing 28th (24.10) during the preliminary heats.

“It was the best feeling that I have ever had. Going to a meet at that place and knowing where you are, you are at the number one school for college swimming. That just made it all the better,” said Kimani Gregory.

“Just knowing that I was in the top 32 just made me feel even stronger and lets me know that I can do it. It's just a mindset where I have to go in and go after it.”

Isaiah Gregory qualified for the finals in the 100-meter breaststroke after finishing in 28th place (1:09.77) during the preliminary heats. However, he was unable to participate in the finals heat because the brothers had to catch their flight back home.

“I was trying to see what I could do to improve myself by watching the pros and the other big-time swimmers,” said Isaiah Gregory.

“I wanted to see where I was with my swimming compared to some of the big dogs. I wanted to gain the experience of being around some big-time swimmers.”

Kimani Gregory finished in 42nd place (58.95) in the 100-meter fly, 43rd place (53.52) in the 100-meter freestyle and 42nd place (1:15.03) in the 100-meter breaststroke. He also finished in 68th place (1:04.59) in the 100-meter backstroke and 80th place (2:03.09) in the 200-meter free.

“What I mostly learned was that you need to stay active a lot. You can't just sit around. A lot of the people don't just sit around,” said Kimani Gregory.

“They are always moving around. As soon as they are done with a race, they go and change into a regular swimsuit and hop in the warm-down pool.”

Isaiah Gregory finished in 37th place (2:33.57) in the 200-meter breaststroke, 52nd place (25.01) in the 50-meter freestyle and 65th place (1:02.35) in the 100-meter fly. He finished in 66th place (1:03.58) in 100-meter backstroke and 70th place (2:19.13) in the 200-meter individual medley.

“One thing that I learned for sure was swimming is completely under water. It always has been. It has been moving that way for some time now,” he said. “When you really watch the pros do it, it is definitely changing. I was watching other breaststrokers do breaststroke and their technique is really amazing.”

With a busy schedule with Racer X Aquatics and Penn Hills swim team, the Gregory brothers are making sure their bodies are ready to swim their best at all times, which includes keeping hydrated, sessions of stretching and yoga.

The Gregory brothers look to close out the Penn Hills meet schedule and get prepared for the WPIAL and PIAA swimming championships in late February and early March.

