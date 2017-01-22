Shaler diver Kelly moves into school's record book

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Evan Kelly's coaches have found ways to make him more comfortable while expanding his diving repertoire. The Shaler senior will put on a lifejacket as a precaution when performing a new skill.

There are still a couple that give him issues.

Wearing a lifejacket allows him to jump with no fear, knowing it will help absorb some of the blow if he doesn't rotate fully.

“I'm not the best at twisters, I'm learning how to apply myself to doing them,” Kelly said. “In practice, if there is a more difficult dive my coach thinks I'm able to do, I'll put on a life jacket and throw it.”

That's how Kelly learned his most difficult dive, a back 1½ straight position. Kelly, who has already qualified for WPIALs, utilized his training to move into Shaler history. Against Butler on Jan. 11, Kelly scored a 262.35 to shatter a Titans' diving record that stood since the 1970s.

Shaler coach Keith Simmons said Kelly accepted the challenge of being more varied in his training.

“He dedicated himself a little more to the physicality of his diving and working on his core and flexibility,” Simmons said. “He seems to hold pike positions better. He could always rotate, now he gets out of the positions and enters the water more vertical.”

Part of his training was accomplished by heading out into his backyard. Not to a pool, but to a trampoline.

“I was practicing focusing on the dives themselves,stopping them before I would quote-unquote hit the water,” Kelly said.

Kelly has always been willing to be a little unorthodox in his training.

Since Shaler doesn't have a diving board, he practices at Hampton.

The Talbots provide Kelly with plenty of support.

“I really love not only their team, but their teams in the past I still talk to some people and their alumni still support me,” Kelly said.

Kelly finished 18th at WPIALs last season. Moving up and challenging for a spot at the PIAA championships will rely on getting down a full format.

“You go from a six-dive format to an 11-dive format,” Simmons said. “He's been working on getting a cleaner 11-dive format. He wants everything to be tidier the second time through.”

Kelly would like to break his own record and shoot for a 270.

Pursuing a bid to states would be nice, too.

“I would love to go to states,” Kelly said. “I would have to do a lot better. I'm looking forward to seeing everything happen.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.