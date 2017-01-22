Pine-Richland swimmer Schonbachler signs with Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the midst of a senior season in which he already set the Pine-Richland pool record for the 200-yard freestyle, Rams senior Ryan Schonbachler took another important step by signing his national letter of intent to continue his swimming career at Pitt.

One of 11 swimming and diving signees for Pitt in 2017-18, Schonbachler said swimming for the Panthers was always at the forefront of his recruiting process.

“I've been going to Pitt to swim for the past several years,” the senior said.

“Really, as soon as I started looking at colleges, that's when I started taking an interest in Pitt. From there, I just continued to learn more and more about the program.”

Schonbachler, the Rams' top swimmer in the 200 and 500 freestyle events, also considered West Virginia and Buffalo but said he felt a sense of relief after he decided Pitt was the best option for his future.

“The college process by itself is really hard, but adding a sport in there and then the whole recruiting process, its just such a relief to be done already and to know what I'm going to be doing,” Schonbachler said.

According to the senior, Pitt intends on using him as a freestyle distance swimmer next year.

If all goes according to plan, Schonbachler will be racing in the mile event, the 1,000 and 500 freestyles.

In addition to his swimming pursuits, Schonbachler wants to major in mechanical or industrial engineering in college.

It certainly sounds as if Schonbachler will maintain a full plate of responsibilities in college, but Pine-Richland coach Pete Barry said his accomplished senior has the personality for it.

“It's his tenacity and his hard work as an a student-athlete and as a swimmer that sets him apart. He has an internal drive that keeps him running like a machine or a clock,” Barry said.

“He's just always goal-driven and busting his butt as hard as he can in order to do what he needs to do, day in and day out.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.