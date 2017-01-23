QV swimmers defeat Blackhawk to stay unbeaten

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After being overshadowed by the boys the past two seasons, the Quaker Valley girls swimming team is starting to make some noise under first-year coach Jacinta Batisky.

The Quakers were 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Section 2-AA going into Wednesday's meet at Riverside.

The Quakers gained confidence by beating Blackhawk, 104-79, on Jan. 19 in a section clash at home.

Batisky said Quakers seniors were thrilled by the win, their first over the Cougars in four years. Blackhawk was WPIAL runner-up in 2016.

“Pulling from our strength in numbers has been the strategy all season,” said Batisky, referring to the Quakers depth. “While there is definitely some top-level speed with our seniors, Maddy Andrews and Amelia Besterman, the team has had success this season by depending on the seven sophomores and the addition — and some great speed — from the nine freshmen.”

The Quakers sparked a late rally by taking two of the top three places in the 200-yard freestyle relay event.

Besterman, Andrews, freshman Alyse Ray and freshman Sophie Besterman, Amelia's sister, came out on top, while sophomore Amber Huang and freshmen Elena and Hannah Ashburn and junior Antoinette Heil were third.

“We were losing, so we knew both our relays had to get first and third in order to pull ahead,” said Andrews, 18, of Bell Acres, a Bowling Green recruit. “After that, we really pulled ahead.”

It was a yeoman performance by Andrews, who swam more than five minutes in the previous event to take first place in the 500 freestyle.

“I didn't have that much energy, but I had to put that aside for the greater good,” she said.

Amelia Besterman (50 freestyle) and Huang (100 freestyle) were other individual winners.

The Besterman siblings and Andrews and Ray also claimed victory in the 400 freestyle relay.

“It was a team effort,” said Amelia Besterman, 17, of Leet. “Girls finished in the exact places they needed to (for the win).”

Sophie Besterman, 15, said the good competition helped her reach her goal of qualifying for the WPIAL championship meet in March in the 200 freestyle. Freshman Annie Hrabovsky made the cut in 1-meter diving.

“With the leadership from Amelia and Maddy, we are having great success,” said Hrabovsky, 15, of Edgeworth. “It would be great to send the seniors off with a winning record.”

The Quakers boys team downed Blackhawk, 69-39, to remain undefeated on the season and in the section.

The boys are two-time defending WPIAL champions. They were PIAA champion in 2015.

The girls placed sixth in the WPIAL in 2016 and third in 2015.

Andrews, Amelia Besterman and Ray are among individual qualifiers so far for the WPIAL championship.

Boys qualifying alone have been Harry Harkins, junior Kevin Bergdoll, junior Quinn Flowers, sophomore Andres Hubsch, junior Michael Parker, senior Regis Conlin and junior Chris Mesko.

Conlin and Mesko are divers.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.