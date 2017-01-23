Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Swimming

Meet to determine county's best

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield senior captain John Denard swims during practice on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Hempfield High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield senior Hunter Gauker swims during practice on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Hempfield High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield senior Zane Wilson swims during practice on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Hempfield High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield senior Alex Hervol swims during practice on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Hempfield High School.

A speedy Hempfield boys swimming team is favored to repeat as Class AAA champion at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming and Diving championship meet Friday and Saturday at Derry.

Back after setting meet records in 2016 are senior Zack Rulli (200-yard freestyle event), senior Zane Wilson (100 backstroke) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Rulli, Wilson, junior Adam Toth and senior Cole Stinebiser.

“Hempfield is the team to beat,” Franklin Regional coach Vic Santoro said. “(It) has depth.”

Spartans sophomore Gavin Mayo said he and teammates look forward to gauging their performance for the WPIAL championship meet in early March.

Seventeen schools will participate. Individuals in Class AA and Class AAA will compete together, with titles awarded to teams scoring the most points in each class.

On the girls side, Franklin Regional is set to defend its Class AAA crown.

Sophomore Abbie Ramey was first in the 200 individual medley and is one of several returning swimmers for the Panthers. Junior Michelle Lopes and senior Morgan Birdy were on a winning relay team.

The Penn-Trafford boys and girls squads have an edge thanks to their divers.

Senior Nate Paszek and sophomore Paige Kalik placed second in boys and girls 1-meter diving events a year ago.

Latrobe junior Taylor Miller, the defending girls champion, said she and Kalik likely will fight for the title again. Paszek is the top returning boys diver.

Penn-Trafford coach Dave Babik expects his swimmers to shine, too.

“Our kids typically perform very well there,” Babik said. “We look forward to the meet as a way to qualify kids for the WPIAL meet (or) lower their seed times.”

“This meet prepares us for WPIALs because it (pumps) our adrenaline up and gets us to swim fast times,” Warriors senior and IUP recruit Emma Winchell said.

The Derry girls team has contributors back and should reign again as Class AA champion.

Senior Allison Brownlee leads the Trojans. Brownlee, a former diver, took first place in the 100 and 200 freestyle events and anchored two winning relays in 2016. Senior Danielle Jellison is defending champion in the 100 butterfly.

“(Our) girls can give it a good run,” Trojans coach Jeff Kelly said.

Belle Vernon was 2016 Class AA boys champion.

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Mikayla Bisignani hopes to improve the meet record she set last season in the girls 50 freestyle.

“That was one of my career-best swims, but I have been working hard and am ready (to) give it my all,” she said.

Norwin boys and girls coach Neil Rushnock expects another fast meet.

“Historically the swimmers do some of their best times there because of the stiff competition,” he said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

