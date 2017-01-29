Hampton's Flanagan looks to end career on podium

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Clare Flanagan remembers her first intersquad meet as a freshman quite clearly. But, at the same time, it's fortunate she recalls anything at all.

“I was just a bag of nerves,” she said. “The best races you never remember. You just remember looking up at everybody's faces.”

When the freshman was finished, she was greeted by then-head coach Kristin McKnight, who gave her a hug so big, she lifted her off the ground.

“That was the moment I thought I could really do something. With that confidence, that carried me through WPIALs and states that year and the next two years to come.”

The Hampton standout has hit the home stretch of her high school swimming career, and she hopes to round out a fourth PIAA appearance in the 100 backstroke (she finished third at WPIALs last year). She also qualified in WPIALs in the 200 individual medley her freshman and sophomore seasons, as well as the 100 butterfly last season.

Not only has Flanagan's work ethic not wavered, her leadership has grown.

“She's such a hard worker, and I could tell that coming right off the bat,” first-year coach Morgan Zweygardt said. “No matter how she's feeling in the pool, she will always be positive and encouraging everyone. She's a really great leader in that aspect.”

Swimmers know they don't feel their best every time they compete. Flanagan has learned to work through it.

“I'm not usually one to give up easily,” she said. “Even through the hard practices.”

Flanagan tried competitive swimming in fourth grade when friend Alex Appel, who swims on the Hampton boys team, urged her to try.

“I was allowed to be on the team even though I could only do one of the strokes,” said Flanagan, who has qualified for WPIALs this season in every event except the 100 breaststroke, which she expects to make before the season ends.

Though she hopes to swim in college, her main focus is getting into a school that best serves her academic needs. She plans to major in biomedical engineering.

“Ultimately, my decision will be up to the school caliber and not the swimming part,” she said. “If that involves swimming, that's the perfect school for me.”

For now, Flanagan will hope to create lasting memories in the WPIAL and PIAA tournaments for her senior year, evn if it passes in a blur.

“I just never really quit. I got really focused on the black line at the bottom of the pool, looked up and it was nine years later.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.