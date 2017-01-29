Versatile Scheib makes impression at Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hampton swimmer Brett Scheib is good for just about anything, in or out of the pool. That sort of well-roundedness will have the junior competing in two events in the WPIAL championships this season that he didn't a year ago.

As a sophomore, Scheib qualified for WPIALs and the PIAA championship meet last season in the 500-yard freestyle. As a junior, he is focusing on shorter events, and hopes his best is to come, as he made the decision to save his 500 freestyle energy for his senior season.

Scheib will compete in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, the latter of which he picked up naturally after years of specializing in distance freestyle.

“He's more of a distance freestyle (specialist) and has always done the 500,” coach Morgan Zweygardt said. “But he wants to be rested for it his senior year.”

“The 100 backstroke is the main event I'm focusing on this year,” said Scheib, who has been swimming since second grade. “I haven't done that in a competitive event like that in multiple years, so I'm really excited to see what I can do.”

No matter the event, Scheib is a natural.

“I always did swim lessons,” he said. “I think that's how I got into it. I always loved the water.”

Outside high school athletics, Scheib competes on the Hampton Dolphins club team and is a lifeguard at Hampton Community Pool.

Scheib also was helpful in saving his new coach plenty of time and worry as she integrated into the position over the fall.

“He was my go-to person,” Zweygardt said. “You're a new coach, new environment and don't want to just go in and change everything. He was the one I could talk to and say ‘How did you do this before?' He was really helpful and willing to get to know me … a good ally.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.