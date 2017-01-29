Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Versatile Scheib makes impression at Hampton

Devon Moore | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton swimmer Brett Scheib competes in the butterfly against Fox Chapel on Dec. 15, 2016, at Hampton.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Hampton swimmer Brett Scheib is good for just about anything, in or out of the pool. That sort of well-roundedness will have the junior competing in two events in the WPIAL championships this season that he didn't a year ago.

As a sophomore, Scheib qualified for WPIALs and the PIAA championship meet last season in the 500-yard freestyle. As a junior, he is focusing on shorter events, and hopes his best is to come, as he made the decision to save his 500 freestyle energy for his senior season.

Scheib will compete in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, the latter of which he picked up naturally after years of specializing in distance freestyle.

“He's more of a distance freestyle (specialist) and has always done the 500,” coach Morgan Zweygardt said. “But he wants to be rested for it his senior year.”

“The 100 backstroke is the main event I'm focusing on this year,” said Scheib, who has been swimming since second grade. “I haven't done that in a competitive event like that in multiple years, so I'm really excited to see what I can do.”

No matter the event, Scheib is a natural.

“I always did swim lessons,” he said. “I think that's how I got into it. I always loved the water.”

Outside high school athletics, Scheib competes on the Hampton Dolphins club team and is a lifeguard at Hampton Community Pool.

Scheib also was helpful in saving his new coach plenty of time and worry as she integrated into the position over the fall.

“He was my go-to person,” Zweygardt said. “You're a new coach, new environment and don't want to just go in and change everything. He was the one I could talk to and say ‘How did you do this before?' He was really helpful and willing to get to know me … a good ally.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.