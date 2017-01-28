Several Gateway swimmers qualify for WPIAL event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gateway swimming coach Jonathan Moore thought his young and inexperienced boys and girls swim teams needed a challenge.

So the first-year coach invited the WPIAL gold standard in Class AAA swimming — Upper St. Clair — for a mid-January meet so his Gators could compete against one of the best but also to show them the standard.

“They killed us,” Moore said recalling the Upper St. Clair meet. “I think (the meet) went to exhibition. Our kids stepped up to the best of their abilities at the time.”

While Upper St. Clair may have reached the 90-point benchmark to send the competition into an exhibition, freshman standout Olivia Livingston continued to dominate by winning all her events.

Livingston qualified for the WPIAL Class AAA Swimming and Diving Championships, to be held March 2-3 at Pitt's Trees Pool, in December. She will race the 50-meter freestyle, 100 free, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.

“(Livingston's) going to be okay and at least make the states,” Moore said. “(She's) very coachable and just one of the kids that's a solid swimmer all around. She's been impressive in a couple medley relays where she's ran down teams. She's really fun to watch.”

Holding a 2-3 record in Section 3-AAA with three section meets remaining on the schedule, the girls team needs to roll into March like a lion.

Savannah Plaskon qualified for WPIALs in the 100 breaststroke earlier this season. Moore said Plaskon isn't through and is close to qualifying in the 200 IM.

“All the pieces are coming (together) at the right time. They have a chance to hit some qualifying times,” Moore said. “We got two (swimmers) qualified but are looking to get two or three more.”

Senior Chloe Neely (butterfly) and sophomore Amanda Pugliano also are looking to qualify in their individual events.

They are the only returning members of last season's WPIAL-qualifying 400-yard freestyle relay team. Moore and his staff are optimistic about sending the 400 freestyle relay team but have yet to find the right combination of swimmers.

The boys are a different story.

Moore has his Gators (3-2) in range of winning the Section 3-AAA title. Gateway would need to run the table against talented teams such as Fox Chapel and Central Catholic to force a three-way tie for section championship.

“I think we'll have a nice showing at WPIAL's,” Moore said. “Losing to Franklin Regional hurt, and we're probably not going to win the section, but I want to go into (the WPIALs) with a winning record and anything beyond that would be icing on the cake.”

Jackson Perry qualified in the 200 free and 200 IM and is 0.4 seconds off the mark to qualify in the 500 free. Moore said Perry's goal going into his senior season was to qualify in every event.

Moore is hopeful junior backstroker Michael Holmes can qualify in the 100 backstroke and the 100 and 200 free. Holmes is 0.1 off the qualifying time in the 100 free (53.10) and 0.02 away in the 200 free (1:53).

Junior Luke DiPalma still is looking to secure a spot in the postseason in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, and fellow junior David MacMurchy is close in the 200 and 500 freestyle.

Connor Farren isn't too far behind in the 200, but Moore said the sophomore is closer in the 500 free.

Senior diver Jonathan Gable qualified in December.

While getting his swimmers qualified for the postseason, Moore still hasn't lost track of his primary goal heading into the final month of the season.

“Win as many meets as possible is the first goal, and I think we have a chance on ‘any given Sunday,' to use a football term,” Moore said. “Oakland Catholic and Central Catholic is our big rival, and they always have pretty good teams. My boys have a good chance against Central (Catholic), and Fox Chapel always has a very good team.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.