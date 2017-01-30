Young Norwin swimmers gain experience at annual WCCA championship meet

Sitting in the middle of the Section 1-AAA standings, Norwin swimming coach Neil Rushnock has turned his attention away from trying to win a section title and instead has turned his focus toward trying to get a young bunch of swimmers qualified for next month's WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships at Pitt's Trees Pool on March 2-3.

The first step in that education process began last weekend at the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association championships at Derry Area High School's natatorium. There may not be any school during the weekends, but last Saturday acted as crash course in Competitive Swimming 101.

“In the past, we've had (swimmers) that have (yet) to qualify for WPIALs and qualified here,” said Rushnock, who is in his 14th season as the Knights' coach.

For whatever reason, Rushnock's swimmers have always performed well at the WCCAs.

“A lot of times when we come here (to the WCCA's) kids do much better for whatever reason,” he said. “We were trying to figure that out today, whether it's the competition or the fact that we're swimming in the morning as opposed to 6 o'clock at night.”

Much like their section standing, the girls' team finished in the middle of the pack at the two-day event, placing seventh in the 14-team field with a total of 82 points, far behind a talented Franklin Regional team that finished first with 262.5 points.

Section rivals, Penn-Trafford (218) and Hempfield (201) rounded out the top three teams.

The meet was highlighted by the 200-yard medley relay that finished in fifth place with a time of 1 minute, 58.77 seconds. The time was more than good enough to send the quartet of Allie Plassio, Tessa Czajkowski, Courtney Kosanovic and Shelby Yusko to the WPIAL meet.

It's been a while since he has had a team this young and untested, but despite his team's shortcomings, Rushnock feels he has yet to witness the best performances out of both girls and boys squads. The Knights graduated a combined 15 seniors from last season's boys and girls teams that finished 21st and 12th, respectively, at the WPIAL championships.

Those grads were replaced with 14 swimmers who have no experience at the high school level.

“That's the biggest influx that we've had in years with 14 (swimmers),” Rushnock said. “In 2008, we had 50 (swimmers) and it dropped off after that. We were going into every meet and expecting to win.”

Rushnock is looking at Plassio, a freshman, to make a run at qualifying times in the 200 free and 500 free, while sophomore sisters Courtney and Katelyn Kosanovic are making progress in the 200 IM, 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Courtney Kosanovic was 0.05 off the WPIAL qualifying mark in the 100 butterfly when she posted a 1:02.15 at the WCCAs.

Senior Shelby Krevokuch and freshman Kristy Juart are pushing for a seat on the team bus heading Oakland in the 100 backstroke. Krevokuch is also looking for a qualifying time in the 100 free.

The boys' team fared a bit better at WCCAs, finishing in sixth place with 77 points. Hempfield (290), Penn-Trafford (257) and Franklin Regional (250) finished as the top three teams.

Junior Carson Shipley qualified in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.46. Shipley also is part of the 200 medley relay team that includes Joey Astrab, Ethan Tulenko and Beau Dempsey that placed sixth and posted a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:48.28.

“We're young and we have a lot of swimmers who have tons of potential,” Rushnock said.

Shipley is also trying to drop time and qualify in the 200 IM.

Rushnock said he's excited to see if freshman Phong Tran can get a qualifying time in the 200 IM, and Astrab is less than a second away in the 100 breaststroke. Junior Jarret Defoor also is close in the 50 free. Defoor placed 12th at the WCCAs with a time of 24.50 and needs to get under 23.30 to make it to the WPIAL championships.

“On any given night we could have a good night or a bad night,” Rushnock said. “We're just hoping for some good nights coming down the road.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.