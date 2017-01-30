Penn-Trafford swimmers, divers shine at WCCA meet

In sports, hoping and knowing can sometimes be the difference between winning and losing. The Penn-Trafford boys and girls swimming and diving teams arrived at the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association Swimming and Diving Championships at Derry Area last weekend brimming with confidence and poised to not only chase records but to break them.

“We've always really looked forward to the county meet, and the kids are excited for it because they know they're going to perform well,” Penn Trafford coach Dave Babik said. “They have high expectations, and they usually deliver on them.”

The Penn-Trafford boys and girls teams both came away with second place in the yearly event that gathers divers and swimmers from across the county for the two-day meet. The boys finished behind section rival Hempfield (290) with a total score of 257 points and just ahead of Franklin Regional (250).

“We focus on what we're doing (individually) and let the teams' standings work itself out,” Babik said. “We knew we would be in the thick of things and that we had a chance to win with the boys and the girls, but we had chance to finish third of fourth (too).”

Sophomore Luke Babik reached the WPIAL meet last season as member of the 200 and 400 free relay teams. He will be going for the first time as an individual as he posted WPIAL qualifying times in the 50 free (22.90) and 100 free (50.46) on Saturday.

“It was a special moment,” Babik said, recalling his son's performance. “Certainly, you do what you can as a coach, but as a dad I was really rooting for him there, and to see him smile after seeing him accomplish his goals is priceless.”

Sophomore Jordan Prokopec has been chasing the 5:09 qualifying time in the 500 free all season. He eclipsed that time by eight seconds at WCCAs and placed second, behind fellow Warrior Zach Snelling (4:57.96), when he posted a time of 5:01.50. Snelling, who broke the five-minute mark in the 500 free for the first time, also placed second in the 100 backstroke at 55.75.

Junior Jacob Yant finished second (1:49.67) and senior Noah Gasparro finished sixth (1:54.92) in the 200 free. The Warriors relay quartet of Babik, Gasparro, Hunter Clemens and Yant posted a 1:30.80 to finish third in the 200 free relay.

Senior Nathan Paszek (449.35) and sophomore Logan Sherwin (444.65) finished first and second in diving Friday. Both divers have already punched their tickets for the WPIAL championships.

With three section meets left on the schedule, Babik already has 10 boys and eight girls heading to Oakland on March 2-3 for the WPIAL Class AAA championships.

“When you look at the entire team, we're a really tough and talented dual-meet team,” Babik said. “There are no slow kids, and we have talented divers, too.”

The girls team walked into the Derry Area natatorium with an undefeated record (8-0, 4-0) and came away with second place (218) in the team standings behind Franklin Regional (262.50) and just ahead of section rival Hempfield (201).

The Warriors' 200 free relay team comprised of Hannah Muro, Corina Paszek, Rachel Sich and Emma Wichell broke the WCCA record set by Penn-Trafford in 2015, with a time of 1:40.11. Wichell, who swam anchor, was a part of the 2015 relay team that originally set the mark.

“It was a special moment for her,” Babik said. “She was thrilled.”

Freshman Corina Paszek broke the school record set in 2003 by Caitlin (Wilkins) Bixler in the 200 IM, when she posted a time of 2:12.24. Another Penn-Trafford record fell during Friday's diving competitions when sophomore Paige Kalik posted an 11-dive total of 501.6. Kalik already holds the six-dive record with 306.9.

“Recently, we've done really well in diving,” Babik said. “With the crew that we have, diving has given us an advantage.”

Sophomore Victoria Woodley finished in third place at the WCCAs with a final score of 439.35. Kalik, Woodley and Rose Mizak all have qualified for WPIALs.

“What we tend to do this time of year is to really focus and fine tune the events they've been successful in,” Babik said. “We look to build on the achievements they've already had.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.