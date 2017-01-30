Winning performances boost Franklin Regional swim team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Franklin Regional boys and girls swimming and diving teams had what coach Vic Santoro said was a highly successful three days last week that will give them a big boost into the final month of dual meets and practices leading up to the WPIAL championships at Pitt.

It started with a sweep of Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic in a section meet last Thursday and continued Friday and Saturday at the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association championships at Derry High School.

“It's hard to believe there's only a couple of weeks left until WPIALs,” Santoro said. “We have a big (section) meet coming up (Feb. 9) against Fox Chapel. That's where the focus will be. We set goals at the start, and team goals come first: section, then county meet and then getting as many to WPIALs and states as possible. The kids need to stay the course and build off their accomplishments.”

The Panthers were at or near the top of both the boys and girls final standings.

Winning performances and depth with personal bests across the board helped the Franklin Regional girls claim their second straight county team title, outdistancing Penn-Trafford by 44 points, while the boys used the same formula of wins, depth and best times to place third in a competitive battle with Hempfield (first) and Penn-Trafford (second).

“I thought it would be a four-way battle on the girls side between Hempfield, Penn-Trafford, Derry and us,” Santoro said. “We had points to make up after diving. The girls responded right off the bat and never looked back. They chipped off points throughout the rest of the meet.”

Santoro said the goal was putting both teams in the best position to finish as high in the team standings as possible, and that meant moving kids around and out of stronger events. Santoro said his swimmers embraced the moves.

Senior Morgan Birdy picked up Franklin Regional's first win on the girls side in the 100 fly (58.89), and junior Michelle Lopes followed with a victory in the 100 freestyle.

The girls team was on the cusp of clinching the team title entering the 400 free relay, and the combination of Lopes, Birdy, senior Shannen Cloherty and sophomore Laura DiNunzio brought it home with a win in 3:38.33.

Santoro also noted the performances of swimmers such as senior captain Kara Miller, who earned WPIAL cuts in the 200 and 500 freestyles, and freshman Evelyn Siler, who placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke and achieved a WPIAL cut.

“Both have been dropping a lot of time throughout the season, and they really had good meets,” Santoro said.

Sophomore Abbie Ramey hoped to defend her county title in the 200 IM, and she swam a time Saturday (2:14.13) that was faster than her winning time last year. But freshmen from Kiski and Penn-Trafford rose up, claimed the top two spots, and Ramey had to settle for third.

On the boys side, sophomore Mason Fishell and junior Riley Rizzer brought home third- and sixth-place finishes, respectively, in Friday's diving competition to give Franklin Regional 21 points heading into the swimming portion.

Sophomore Patrick Cavanaugh led the way for the Panthers with a win in the 100 breast (1:01.14) and a second in the 200 IM.

He, along with seniors Giacomo Oldrini and Andrew Roote and Fishell, combined to help the Panthers 200 medley relay place second.

Also earning a second-place finish was junior Ethan Yant in the 50 free.

Santoro noted that senior Jarod Crowell, who had been fighting the effects of a cold for a week, scored well.

The top four spots on the girls side and top three for the boys were Class AAA squads.

Derry claimed both the Class AA team titles, placing fifth overall in the girls meet and fourth in the boys competition.

“Derry had several winners or high finishers,” Santoro said. “They have a really nice team.”

Santoro said the meet overall was another success.

“Westmoreland County swimming has come a long way over the past several years,” he said. “When the county meet first started, teams didn't take it as seriously as they do now. That's a credit to the (WCCA) officials. They ask coaches to give feedback and have made adjustments before and during the meet. They stress to the coaches that this is the teams' meet, and they want to do what's in the best interest of the teams.”

Scoring changes will go into effect for next year's meet. This year and in past years, the top 12 from each event received points toward the overall team score. Next year, the top 16 will earn points.

“It's going to change to reflect the way the WPIAL and PIAA does it,” Santoro said. “It will help raise the scores of some of the smaller AA teams. It will make the meet more fun and competitive for them. Those points for 13 to 16 are going to add up.”

