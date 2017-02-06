Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Swimming

Baldwin's Watterson aiming for school record

Ray Fisher | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 6:24 p.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

The Baldwin boys 200 freestyle relay unit has qualified for the WPIAL Class AAA championships.

The group consists of four seniors — Liam Watterson, Jake Fowler, Sean Hissong and Chris Collins.

“This season is going very well,” Watterson said. “We have many new additions this year, which helps us score more points (as a team).

“My season, personally, is going quite well. I've been training with Baldwin and Team Pittsburgh Aquatics. I look forward to having a great rest of my season with my team.”

Although the 100 freestyle is Watterson's strongest event, he is aiming high elsewhere.

“My main goal is to get the school record in the boys' 200 individual medley,” he said, “and to hopefully make states. The school record is 2:00.92, but I plan to go under two minutes.”

Watterson's best time in the 200 IM is 2 minutes, 5.35 seconds; in the 100 freestyle, it is 49.64.

Another goal for high school swimmers is to perform well at the end of a season.

The WPIAL swimming championships will take place March 2-3 at Pitt's Trees Pool.

“My fondest memories of my swim career at Baldwin probably include my performances at WPIALs,” Watterson said. “I always tend to do very well at WPIALs. Last year, I actually made my mom cry because I had such a good race.”

Out of the pool, Watterson has an affinity for the arts and sciences.

He is a member of the da Vincian Society at Baldwin, along with the Junior Classical League and Science Club.

The da Vincian Society is an arts appreciation organization that provides opportunities for students to experience cultural events, such as the opera, ballet, symphony, live and musical theater, and museum exhibitions.

The Junior Classical League is a national organization whose purpose is to encourage an interest in and appreciation of the language, literature and culture of ancient Greece and Rome.

The Science Club meets regularly to prepare for the county Envirothon and Science Bowl.

On the Baldwin girls team, senior diver Erin Ferrari has qualified for the WPIAL championships for the fourth consecutive year.

Ferrari and Olivia Altavilla are the only seniors on the girls team.

Senior leadership on the boys' team is provided by Watterson, Fowler, Hissong, Collins, Alex Garda, Anthony Rago and Jacob Reiss.

Baldwin has two section meets remaining in its regular-season schedule: at Chartiers Valley (Thursday) and at home against Bethel Park (Feb. 16).

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

