Pine-Richland divers in final stretch before WPIALs

With about a month left until the WPIAL championships, divers throughout the area are beginning to ramp up their workouts and adjust their techniques to improve their chances at taking home a title.

Preparations for the postseason already have begun at Pine-Richland, where diving coach Maria Misenhelter is helping her talented trio of Mallory Charles, Maddie Huitt and Austin Shaw improve in the last few meets and practices of the regular season.

“I'm very happy with the progress that they've made so far,” Misenhelter said. “Everybody has improved. All three of them have improved on the degree of difficulty for their dives, which will really make the difference going into WPIALs with an 11-dive list.”

“It could make the difference in seeing whether or not they make it to states.”

At last season's WPIAL Class AAA championships, Charles took third and Huitt placed fifth. On the boys side, Shaw could not compete because of injury.

Each one of the divers requires a different focus in preparation.

“It's interesting,” Misenhelter said. “It's a little different for each diver. For example, Austin hates doing the low degree of difficulty dives, so for the next few weeks we're going to be working a lot on the lower level stuff to tweak it and get it right.”

“Then with the ladies, it's different. We're going to work more on the difficult dives. It's easier for them to hold the positions and do the little tweaks to make the normal dives work.”

Throughout the season, Misenhelter said Shaw has placed first in the majority of the team's meets. For the girls, Charles and Huitt are typically battling for first place, with Charles often prevailing.

When it comes to the WPIAL championships, though, they'll all be gunning for a top-five finish.

“The top five go to states, and I think unless Austin would get a failed dive, I can't see him not making it. From what I've seen from the other boy divers around here, I don't want to jinx him but I think he has to be in the top five,” Misenhelter said.

“For the girls, I hope both can finish top five and make it to states. I just don't know if they'll end up in fifth and sixth, or first and second. There's a lot of good talent around here for the girls, so they'll have to perform.”

