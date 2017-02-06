Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Swimming

Quaker Valley swimmers aim for fast times at MAC meet

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Quaker Valley's Maddy Andrews competes in the girls 200 medley relay during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Gabi Saladino performs a dive during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Annie Hrabovsky performs a dive during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Gabi Saladino reacts to her score following a dive during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Amelia Besterman competes in the girls 200 medley relay during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Grace Rogansky competes in the girls 200 medley relay during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Harry Harkins competes in the boys 200 freestyle during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Sophie Besterman competes in the girls 200 individual medley during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Ben Mastrorocco competes in the boys 100 backstroke during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Kevin Bergdoll competes in the boys 200 individual medley during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Hannah Ashburn competes in the girls 200 freestyle relay during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Sophie Besterman competes in the girls 200 freestyle relay during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Allison Lenhardt competes in the girls 200 freestyle relay during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Desi Durbin swims the boys 500 freestyle during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Alyse Ray swims the girls 500 freestyle during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Quinn Flowers competes in the boys 100 freestyle during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.
Quaker Valley's Harry Harkins competes in the boys 100 butterfly during a meet against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.

Undefeated in dual meets, the Quaker Valley boys and girls swimming teams will compete at the Midwestern Athletic Conference championship meet Friday and Saturday at Moon looking ahead.

First-year coach Jacinta Batisky said the Quakers hope to qualify more people and decide on lineups for relay teams for the WPIAL Class AA championships March 2-3 at Pitt's Trees Pool.

“Our focus all season has been WPIALs, so this is our first step to achieving our goals there,” Batisky said.

Both squads are 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Section 2-AA heading into Thursday's contests with visiting Hopewell. They close the regular season Feb. 16 with section meets at Cornell.

Batisky said with Class AAA schools competing, it is unlikely the Quakers will earn MAC titles, but expects them to be top scorers among Class AA teams.

Qualifying for the boys were seniors Regis Conlin (diving), Desmond Durbin, Harry Harkins and Neil Rana; juniors Kevin Bergdoll, Quinn Flowers, Ben Mastrorocco, Declan McGranahan, Chris Mesko (diving), Michael Parker, Travis Wiehe and Nick Wroblewski; and sophomores Will Andrews and Andres Hubsch.

Girls qualifiers were seniors Maddy Andrews and Amelia Besterman; juniors Antoinette Heil and Allison Lenhardt; sophomores Erin Glas, Megan Harkins, Amber Huang and Martha Pangburn; and freshmen Hannah Ashburn, Elena Ashburn, Sophie Besterman, Annie Hrabovsky (diving) and Alyse Ray.

Maddy Andrews, Amelia Besterman, Sophie Besterman, Ray, Hrabovsky, Harry Harkins, Bergdoll, Flowers, Hubsch, Parker, McGranahan, Conlin and Mesko also have made WPIAL qualifying cuts.

Overshadowed by the boys in recent seasons, the girls are eager to show their prowess.

“We have a good group of girls and should do well at MACs and WPIALs,” said Maddy Andrews, 18, of Bell Acres. “We will definitely shine in the next month.”

“I am excited for my first MAC meet,” said Sophie Besterman, 15, of Leet. “We have been swimming very well this year.”

Amelia Besterman, 17, said she was glad to see so many girls make it to MACs.

The boys squad is rebuilding after capturing WPIAL titles the past two seasons and the PIAA crown in 2015.

“The team has been performing really well,” said Harry Harkins, 18, of Bell Acres. “(Batisky) has done a great job coaching us with our (dual) meets, and I am confident she will continue to be great at MACs.”

Hrabovsky, 16, of Edgeworth watched her brother, Kyle, a former Quakers swimmer, excel at the conference championship and looks forward to competing there herself.

“MACs will be good preparation for WPIALs,” she said, adding she is nervous about her first diving championship meet.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

