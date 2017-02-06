Dedication leads Penn-Trafford's Paszek to county title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford diver Nate Paszek took a backseat to teammate Joe Ference last season.

But with Ference gone and competing for Pitt, Paszek, a senior, has stepped up, claiming first place in the 1-meter event at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming and diving championship meet Jan. 27-28 at Derry.

Paszek placed second in 2016 to Ference, who set a meet record.

“(Paszek) has been very dedicated in his desire to improve his diving,” Warriors swimming coach Dave Babik said.

Dorothy “Doe” Krug, Paszek's coach with the Pitt Aquatic Club Divers at Pitt, also has noticed a difference in her charge.

“Nate has trained a little at Pitt for a few years,” Krug said. “He has always been a baseball player first and a diver second.

“This year, he has trained more at Pitt, and (it is) clear he really enjoys diving, and he has improved markedly. I have told him jokingly that if he gets tired of baseball, he could have a future in diving.”

Paszek, who is 6-foot-3, hopes to place in the top four or five at the WPIAL Class AAA championship Feb. 25 at North Allegheny but said he needs to get better to succeed Ference as gold medalist.

Paszek finished seventh last season.

Ference was a two-time WPIAL and PIAA champion.

“My back dives need some work,” said Paszek, who is undecided about continuing his career in college.

“Nate is a contender for the WPIAL title, but not the frontrunner,” Krug said. “He is a powerful athlete and very coachable. He has become steady on all of his 11-dive championship list but could still be more polished.”

Warriors diving coach Mark Martini agreed competition will be tough.

“(There are) a lot of good divers out there,” he said.

Warriors sophomore Logan Sherwin (444.65 points) was runner-up to Paszek (449.35) at the county championship.

In girls competition, sophomore Paige Kalik (501.60) placed second to Latrobe's Taylor Miller (519.75) for the second consecutive year. Martini said Kalik broke a Penn-Trafford record for 11 dives.

The Warriors boys and girls swimming and diving teams both placed second overall. Five schools competed in diving and 18 in swimming.

Paszek's sister, Corina, a freshman swimmer, was on the Warriors 200-yard freestyle relay team that set a meet record in a time of 1 minute, 40.11 seconds.

Sophomore Hannah Muro, junior Rachel Sich and senior IUP recruit Emma Winchell also were on that relay team.

Warriors junior Zachary Snelling (4:57.96) won in the boys 500 freestyle event.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.