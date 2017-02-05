Hempfield boys swimming reaching its peak as postseason approaches

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Members of the Hempfield boys swimming team were tired after a hard week of practice, but it was difficult to tell at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming and Diving championship meet Jan. 27-28 at Derry.

The Spartans set meet records in five events, including all three relays, and repeated as Class AAA champion.

“We know how good both Franklin Regional and Penn-Trafford are, so the guys realized this was going to be a pretty serious test of their skills,” Spartans coach Kevin Clougherty said. “They're a resilient group, and they responded well to that stress.”

Penn-Trafford (257 points) and Franklin Regional (250) finished second and third, respectively to the Spartans (290). Eighteen schools competed in swimming and five in diving, with titles awarded to the top-scoring team in each class.

Senior Zack Rulli led the Spartans with meet records in four events. Rulli took first place in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 44.28 seconds) and 100 butterfly (51.79). He also was on the winning 200 medley (1:39.05) and 400 freestyle (3:16.55) relay teams.

In the 200 freestyle, he bettered a record he set a year ago by around a second.

“Things are starting to come together for him, and it's been fun to watch,” Clougherty said. “He's going to be a kid (who) will be impactful for a college team.”

Senior Cole Stinebiser wanted to present good times to coaches at Grove City, and he did. Stinebiser committed to the NCAA Division III Wolverines for the 2017-18 season.

Stinebiser eared victories in the 100 freestyle (49.34) and 200 individual medley (2:00.57) and as part of the 400 freestyle relay team and the 200 freestyle relay team (1:29.27).

Grove City coach Dave Fritz considered it a good test for a future collegian.

“You really like to see how competitive he can be, how does his in-season time (compare) to the end of the season,” Fritz said.

Fritz said Stinebiser is a well-rounded swimmer who will help strengthen some events for the Wolverines.

Senior Zane Wilson won the 100 backstroke (54.01) and sophomore Gavin Mayo the 50 freestyle (22.19). Each also was on two winning relay teams.

Sophomore Todd Wilson, junior Adam Toth and senior Alex Hervol were other relay contributors.

“Everyone on the team swam very well and are pleased with how it went,” said Mayo.

The Spartans look forward to the WPIAL championship meet March 2-3 at Pitt's Trees Pool. They placed fourth of the 25 squads that scored in 2016.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.