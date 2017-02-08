Latrobe diver Miller continues to raise the bar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe diver Taylor Miller has been on a roll.

Miller, a junior, repeated as champion in the girls 1-meter diving event (519.75 points) at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association championship meet Jan. 27, at Derry.

On Jan. 30, she broke her own school record for six dives (320 points) in a dual meet against Derry. Miller set the previous standard (312) two years ago as a freshman.

She fell just short (315) of improving the mark again Feb. 2 against Laurel Highlands.

Latrobe diving coach Trish Brownlee said Miller's six-dive score likely is one of the best ever by a Westmoreland County high school girls competitor.

A 2016 WPIAL Class AAA finalist, Miller said she has been practicing more.

“She has improved her tops, flips, twists and mainly on her entries,” said Brownlee, who guides Miller year-round with the Derry Flip and Twist Diving Club. “We work on rip entries because that is what the judges are looking for to achieve higher scores.

“That's what helped her win WCCA and (break) the six-dive record.”

Miller, who is 5-foot-4, said she goes into every meet wanting to hit her dives.

She hopes to place in the top five at the WPIAL championship Feb. 25 at North Allegheny and qualify for the PIAA meet in March.

Miller finished seventh last season.

“She's getting stronger and stronger (and) peaking at the right time,” Wildcats swimming coach Grey Arrigonie said.

Wildcats swimmer Carrie Lenz had the second-fastest time ever at the Westmoreland County championship in the girls 100-yard breaststroke event (1 minute, 6.30 seconds), but it was not enough to defend her title.

Lenz, a sophomore, placed second to Kiski Area freshman Naomee Miller, who set a meet record (1:06.15).

Lenz won last year competing for Ligonier Valley.

She was happy with her time, a career best.

Lenz hopes to place in the top five at the WPIAL championship March 2-3 at Pitt's Trees Pool.

Lenz was PIAA District 6 Class AA champion in 2016 and placed 11th in the PIAA. She led Ligonier Valley to its first district crown.

The Latrobe girls swimming team was undefeated in Section 1-AAA and 9-2 overall heading into this week, with two dual meets remaining in the regular season.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.