Carlynton swim teams chasing history

The annals of the Carlynton swimming program are not filled with an abundance of success.

But the Cougars are working hard to change that this season.

Entering the final meets of the regular season, both the boys and girls teams are in control of the Section 1-AA title hunt. By closing strong, the boys (8-2, 6-0) would claim only their third section crown and first since 2008.

It would be the first for the girls team (10-1, 7-0).

“We went into a new section this season,” first-year coach Mike Schneiderlochner said. “We didn't know what to expect. But we have been doing really well.”

Leading the boys team has been Luke Ulizzi. The senior made history this season as Carlynton's first male swimmer to qualify for the WPIAL championship meet in all 11 events.

“I have been coaching 43 years, and this is the first time I have had a swimmer do that,” Schneiderlochner said. “He qualified in every event and every distance.”

Schneiderlochner said Ulizzi has extra motivation in the pool this season after deciding he wanted to compete in college. His dedication to the sport has benefited the team, as he has been the team's leader.

“He is very well-mannered,” Schneiderlochner said. “And he is hard-working. He is what you want in a leader.

“We have matched him up with the other team's best swimmer in every meet this year. He has lost only once.”

Junior Kevin MacMurdo has also been a major part of the boys team's success. He has been a standout in the 100-yard, 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events. Fellow junior Riley Post has had a major impact on the relay teams.

Overall, the team's depth has been a major development. During the 2014-15 season, the team had only three male swimmers. But with more interest and a co-op with Bishop Canevin, the team now has 11 swimmers.

“That has been huge,” Schneiderlochner said. “Even if we don't win a race, we can get second or third or second and fourth. We have enough boys to now fill nearly every event.”

The girls' numbers continue to be strong with 16 swimmers on the roster.

Senior Eva Zenk has been leading the team, swimming WPIAL qualifying times in the 100 back, 100 free and 50 free.

The team also has benefited from a super sophomore class with several WPIAL qualifiers, including Katie Kozy, Amy Ulizzi, Julie Carothers and Molly Badger.

“(Junior) Marissa Pekular came back after not swimming for a few years,” Schneiderlochner said. “She has really helped our depth.”

The girls team has qualified the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relay teams for the WPIAL championships.

The Cougars competed in the MAC championships Feb. 11, and the event featured plenty of tough competition — including Class AAA teams Moon and West Allegheny, as well as Class AA power Quaker Valley. The event served as a warm up for the WPIAL championships at the beginning of March. Schneiderlochner said 10 girls and nine boys swimmers have qualified for the District 7 championships.

“Last year the girls were 16th at WPIALs,” Schneiderlochner said. “I would like them to make it to the top 10. That would be awesome. For the boys, they were 21st last year. I'd like to see them in the top 15. That would be pretty good considering there are about 54 teams there.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.