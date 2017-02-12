Love of sport drives Shaler's Banze back into pool

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Scribbling down her teammates' times and pitching in to help make sure everyone got water was how senior Abby Banze started her season with Shaler's swim team. The swimmer-turned-manager felt like she had an easy way to stay involved with the Titans' program.

Following eight months out of the pool following a hip injury, Banze competed in the Shaler alumni meet in December. Turning in such a performance, along with some urging, convinced Banze to trade in her clipboard for a role back in the water.

“Two freshmen girls (Jenna Stanton and Olivia Dibon), as soon as I was done in December, was asking me to swim over and over again,” Banze said. “My coaches and teammates told me I was too good to not be in the pool.”

Results have born out those sentiments. Banze has qualified for the WPIAL Class AAA championships as a member of the 200-yard medley relay team with Jenna Stanton, Emily Schaefer and Claire Blaha and as an individual in the 100 breaststroke.

Banze and fellow senior Sabrina Woessner have made returns after injuries last season.

Shaler coach Keith Simmons appreciates what their dedication shows their teammates. In order to compete in meets, both have to do a lot of preparation.

“They don't put in as much water time as the rest of the team,” Simmons said. “They put it time with our athletic trainer. Everyone else is getting two hours-plus in the water, while they swim for an hour-and-a-half or an hour and 15 minutes. They are doing so much rehab so they can compete. They have dedicated themselves to the sport and their teammates.”

Woessner had shoulder surgery during her sophomore year. Years of overuse had worn her down physically. When she decided to return and compete in the 100 fly as a senior, Woessner was doing it because she enjoys the sport.

Getting back required some extra support.

“During practice, I wear fins,” Woessner said. “It makes my kicks strong so I don't use my arms as much.”

Banze, who hadn't swum competitively since WPIALs last March, originally decided to not swim again due to hip pain. One doctor said Banze had inflammation in her hips, while another said she had impingement.

Banze holds the Titans' record with a 1 minute, 9.47 seconds in the 100 breast and has been focusing on managing her pain.

“I feel it every time I kick,” Banze said. “The atmosphere around you helps you forget about it. You are so focused on everything else, your teammates are all cheering for you and are like a family to you.”

That's what brought Woessner and Banze back. Neither one of them wanted to be on the sidelines.

“This has been my favorite year of all of them,” Woessner said.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.