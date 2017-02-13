Quaker Valley swim teams excel at MAC meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Quaker Valley boys and girls swimming teams are eager for the WPIAL championships after strong showings at the Midwestern Athletic Conference meet Friday and Saturday at Moon.

Of 16 schools, they were the top-scoring Class AA teams.

The boys had 323 points to first-place West Allegheny's 378. The girls tallied 275 points and were third to West Allegheny (408) and Moon (392).

“Both squads have made a statement, both in performance and attitude,” first-year coach Jacinta Batisky said. “We more than achieved our goals.

“I am excited (by) the growth and maturity the boys squad has had this season and am inspired by how the girls team's confidence has flourished. This meet was the turning point.”

The girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of senior Amelia Besterman, freshman Alyse Ray, freshman Sophie Besterman and senior Maddy Andrews set meet and Quaker Valley records in a time of 3 minutes, 42.22 seconds.

They just missed a school record in winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.05).

Amelia Besterman (2:13.66 in the 200 IM) and Andrews (5:09.93 in the 500 freestyle) also won individually.

“Our relays were incredible,” said Andrews, a Bowling Green recruit.

“It was a great meet,” said Amelia Besterman. “All the girls swam fast (and) we worked well as a team.”

Sophie Besterman said it was exciting to be in the record-breaking relay with her sister.

Senior Harry Harkins paced the boys with victories in the 200 freestyle (1:45.92) and 100 freestyle (48.47).

Harkins also anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay team of junior Kevin Bergdoll, junior Michael Parker and sophomore Andres Hubsch (1:31.02).

Bergdoll (1:02.78 in the 100 breaststroke) and Hubsch (54.77 in the 100 butterfly) also finished first.

“The meet went great,” said Harkins. “We had a number of excellent swims and time drops.”

The boys will be after their third straight WPIAL championship March 2-3 at Pitt's Trees Pool. They were PIAA champions in 2015.

“I'm hoping we can be competitive with other top teams,” said Hubsch.

“We have a chance of winning WPIALs,” said Bergdoll. “It's (going to) be tough, but the drive is there.

“Every point is going to count. It's not handed to us.”

The Quakers, who are undefeated, will close the regular season Thursday at Cornell. By winning, both Quakers squads will claim Section 2-AA titles.

Batisky said for the girls, it would be their first such crown. They downed undefeated Hopewell on Feb. 9 in their previous section outing.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.