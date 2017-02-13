Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Quaker Valley swim teams excel at MAC meet

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Members of the Quaker Valley swim team who competed at the MAC championships Feb. 11, 2017, include, in front, from left, Erin Cawley (assistant coach), Allison Lenhardt, Elena Ashburn, Megan Harkins, Sophie Besterman, Erin Glas, Hannah Ashburn, Amber Huang, Michael Parker, Travis Wiehe, Jacinta Batisky (head coach); row two, Andres Hubsch, Martha Pangburn, Maddy Andrews, Amelia Besterman, Declan McGranahan, Desi Durbin; row three, Neil Rana, Will Andrews, Kevin Bergdoll, Ben Mastrocco; and top, Harry Harkins. Not pictured are Quinn Flowers, Alyse Ray, Nick Wroblewski.
Submitted
Quaker Valley's Andres Hubsch wont he 100 butterfly and also was part of the winning 200 free relay at the MAC championships Feb. 11, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Quaker Valley boys and girls swimming teams are eager for the WPIAL championships after strong showings at the Midwestern Athletic Conference meet Friday and Saturday at Moon.

Of 16 schools, they were the top-scoring Class AA teams.

The boys had 323 points to first-place West Allegheny's 378. The girls tallied 275 points and were third to West Allegheny (408) and Moon (392).

“Both squads have made a statement, both in performance and attitude,” first-year coach Jacinta Batisky said. “We more than achieved our goals.

“I am excited (by) the growth and maturity the boys squad has had this season and am inspired by how the girls team's confidence has flourished. This meet was the turning point.”

The girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of senior Amelia Besterman, freshman Alyse Ray, freshman Sophie Besterman and senior Maddy Andrews set meet and Quaker Valley records in a time of 3 minutes, 42.22 seconds.

They just missed a school record in winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.05).

Amelia Besterman (2:13.66 in the 200 IM) and Andrews (5:09.93 in the 500 freestyle) also won individually.

“Our relays were incredible,” said Andrews, a Bowling Green recruit.

“It was a great meet,” said Amelia Besterman. “All the girls swam fast (and) we worked well as a team.”

Sophie Besterman said it was exciting to be in the record-breaking relay with her sister.

Senior Harry Harkins paced the boys with victories in the 200 freestyle (1:45.92) and 100 freestyle (48.47).

Harkins also anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay team of junior Kevin Bergdoll, junior Michael Parker and sophomore Andres Hubsch (1:31.02).

Bergdoll (1:02.78 in the 100 breaststroke) and Hubsch (54.77 in the 100 butterfly) also finished first.

“The meet went great,” said Harkins. “We had a number of excellent swims and time drops.”

The boys will be after their third straight WPIAL championship March 2-3 at Pitt's Trees Pool. They were PIAA champions in 2015.

“I'm hoping we can be competitive with other top teams,” said Hubsch.

“We have a chance of winning WPIALs,” said Bergdoll. “It's (going to) be tough, but the drive is there.

“Every point is going to count. It's not handed to us.”

The Quakers, who are undefeated, will close the regular season Thursday at Cornell. By winning, both Quakers squads will claim Section 2-AA titles.

Batisky said for the girls, it would be their first such crown. They downed undefeated Hopewell on Feb. 9 in their previous section outing.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.