Derry boys swim team enters WPIAL championship meet wearing Section 4-AA crown

The Derry boys swimming team will compete at the WPIAL championship meet March 2-3 with a section title under its belt.

The Trojans (6-0) went undefeated in Section 4-AA.

Trojans coach Jeff Kelly said everyone on the team contributed.

“If we missed one of them, (we would not have won),” he said, adding boys were called on to compete in all events.

“It came down to every single swimmer, whether the first or fourth,” junior Seth Eaglehouse said. “Every point in every meet mattered.”

Kelly said the Trojans were hungry after placing second last season.

Eaglehouse; senior Zach Baum; sophomore RJ Brownlee; juniors Michael Gaul, Brett Tyler and Justin Wheelbarger; and freshmen Caleb Rullo and Jake and Wes Buhite were among the contributors.

Freshman Jakob Riggle chipped in as a diver.

“(I am) so excited for the new kids,” said Baum, who holds every Derry swimming individual record.

Kelly said it was the boys sixth section title. They won four straight from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

The Trojans girls team (5-1) failed to defend its section crown.

Senior Allison Brownlee said the Trojans want to come back as WPIAL runners-up.

They were second in the WPIAL in 2015 and third last season.

Brownlee; senior Danielle Jellison; juniors Abby Pacek, Courtney Sanderson and Charity and Faith Fannie; and freshman Ally Pacek are among competitors.

Derry was first among Class AA boys and girls squads at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association championships in January.

Baum (51.62 seconds) set a meet record in the boys 100-yard butterfly.

Brownlee (200 freestyle) was an individual winner for the girls.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.