Swimming

Chartiers Valley swimming focused on improving times at WPIAL championships

Chuck Curti | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley's Josh Gardner practices with the team Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at the high school.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley's Victoria Prado practices with the team Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at the high school.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley's Devin Respanti practices with the team Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at the high school.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley's Hannah Lindh practices with the team Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at the high school.

Few would blame Chartiers Valley swimming coach John Nemeth if he openly wished his still-building program competed in Class AA. The Colts, referred to by Nemeth as a “tweener” program in terms of enrollment, are saddled with competing in Class AAA with big-school powerhouses like North Allegheny, Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair and Mt. Lebanon.

As such, opportunities for his swimmers to qualify for the WPIAL championships are limited.

But Nemeth isn't feeling sorry for himself or his swimmers. In order to reach the level he wants the Colts to achieve, competing in Class AAA is just fine with him.

“We would get more kids to WPIALs if we swam double-A,” Nemeth said, “but that wouldn't necessarily make us faster. So triple-A, from a coaching standpoint, that's where we want to be.”

Nemeth, in his second year directing Chartiers Valley, will have a handful of swimmers at the WPIAL meet March 2-3 at Pitt's Trees Pool. That, however, isn't the measuring stick he is using to gauge the team's progress.

Nemeth keeps lists of his swimmers' top 10 times, and, compared to last season, the Colts improved across the board. He said he isn't sure if any of them have improved enough to earn a spot on the medal stand at Trees but is confident the team is heading in the right direction.

The CV boys will be represented at WPIALs (as of publication) by one individual and two relays, and the girls will have two individuals and one relay.

Leading the way for the boys will be senior Roody DaGaro, who qualified in the 100-yard butterfly, 200 IM and as part of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Senior Devin Respanti also will be part of both relays and, as of publication, was hopeful of qualifying in the 100 backstroke as he did last season.

As of Feb. 16, the Colts had two meets remaining for him to do so.

Joining DeGaro and Respanti on the 200 medley relay are Josh Gardner and James Hicken. With DeGaro, Respanti and Gardner on the 200 freestyle relay are Chris Santilli.

Santilli was a pleasant surprise for the Colts. He is just a sophomore and was not a member of the team last season.

Nemeth would like to see his competitors crack the top 16 — Chartiers Valley's best showing last year among returning swimmers was Lindh's 20th in the 500 free — though he is more concerned with them improving their times.

“We're not going into WPIALs assuming we're going to be top eight,” Nemeth said. “That's not realistic for us right now. We swam really well last year at WPIALs, and the motivation and the goal going in are to knock those relays (times) down. We're not really focused on the placing.”

The girls will be represented at the WPIAL meet by Hannah Lindh in the 200 and 500 freestyle — the second time she has qualified in those events — and Victoria Prado in the 100 back and the 200 medley relay (Lindh, Prado, Natalia Santilli and Rachel Jacobs). Nemeth said he hopes the other two relays also can qualify via the remaining meets.

“(Hannah) swam a lot better this year, so we're excited to see what she can do, in the 500 especially,” Nemeth said. “She's one that we'd like to see in the top 16 or so in the WPIAL. Her goal is to break the (school) 200 freestyle record. She's a couple seconds off it.”

School records and personal records will be the Colts' focus for the WPIAL championships. And Nemeth said he hopes, as the program continues to evolve, having someone on the medal stand is closer to reality each season.

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

