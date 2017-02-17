East Allegheny's Stevenson qualifies for WPIAL swim championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jessica Stevenson is making a big splash in the East Allegheny girls swim program this season.

Stevenson, a junior, is the first EA swimmer in recent memory to gain a berth in the WPIAL championships.

“It may actually be more like 20 years,” EA coach Doug Edwards said.

Stevenson has qualified for the WPIAL finals in the 200-yard freestyle event. Her best time this season is 2 minutes, 10.5 seconds.

“My season has been great,” she said. “It's very different compared to last year due to losing seven seniors (to graduation), two of them being in my lane and my workout partners. But it taught me how to push myself to get the workouts I need to be successful.

“My goals for this season were to be as successful as possible, to medal in all my swimming events and to qualify for the WPIAL meet.”

Check, check and check.

Stevenson, who narrowly missed qualifying for WPIALs last season, has been swimming for only three years. But she's developed a fondness for competing and being a valuable member of the EA swim program.

“I got into swimming during a summer program and decided to see if I had what it takes to be on the high school team,” she said. “The things I love most about my team are the people I spend almost three hours every day at practice with. We work really well together and push each other every day to be the best we can be. We are a family unit.

“My coaches are also amazing influences. They never let up on me, and work by my side every day to make me a stronger swimmer.”

Stevenson, 17, holds the millennium records at the school in the girls' 200 and 100 freestyle events.

“Jessica is a very hard worker, and does what she is asked to do by the coaching staff,” Edwards said. “She is one of the team captains and a leader. She is a very competitive, and a very intense individual. She does not like to lose.”

Edwards said Stevenson has developed into one of the top female swimmers at East Allegheny in the past two decades.

“Jessica brings a positive attitude and sets a good example for the other swimmers,” Edwards said. “She has a lot of intensity, determination and dedication to her sport.

“She is one of the best female swimmers in the last 20 years. However, when EA was a bigger school in the 70's and 80's, there were some state championship-caliber swimmers.”

Stevenson has enjoyed tremendous success out of the pool, as well. She has a 4.0 GPA and is ranked No. 1 in her class. She also is a member of the EA band, National Honor Society, Class Cabinet and The Future is Mine.

And she's is not the only athlete experiencing success at East Allegheny this season.

“We have also seen the emergence of junior Evan Walker as a quality 50- and 100-yard freestyler,” Edwards said. “Junior Maura Ramsey is very competitive in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, as is freshman Chris Jewel in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and sophomore Lydia Richardson in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.”

Stevenson, Walker, Ramsey and senior Sydney Kirk are serving as team captains for the Wildcats.

Ramsey has been named the team's “most dedicated swimmer” the past two years.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.