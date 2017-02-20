Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Swimming

Penn-Trafford divers prepare for WPIAL meet

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Penn-Trafford divers Victoria Woodley, Logan Sherwin, Nathan Paszek and Paige Kalik, with coach Mark Martini (center), will compete at the WPIAL championships Feb. 25, at North Allegheny.

Penn-Trafford senior Nate Paszek expects tough competition at the WPIAL Class AAA diving championship meet Saturday at North Allegheny, with some of it coming from a teammate.

Warriors swimming coach Dave Babik said sophomore Logan Sherwin has challenged Paszek at times and contributes to a great one-two punch.

Paszek placed seventh in the 1-meter event at the 2016 WPIAL championship.

Sherwin was 25th, but has gotten better.

“I am expecting to do well at WPIALs after being cut following the first five dives last season,” Sherwin said. “I worked really hard during the offseason to improve my fundamentals and learn harder dives.”

Paszek and Sherwin hope to place in the top five and qualify for the PIAA championship next month.

It is the second consecutive season the Warriors will have two top competitors.

Joe Ference repeated as champion in 2016 and now competes for Pitt.

On the girls side, Warriors sophomore Paige Kalik is among favorites.

Kalik holds Penn-Trafford records for both six and 11 dives.

“She is very talented and has great potential,” Babik said.

Kalik placed ninth in 1-meter in 2016 and looks forward to cracking the top five this season.

Warriors diving coach Mark Martini expects freshman Victoria Woodley to shine, as well.

“She's coming on,” he said.

Woodley said she would love to finish in the top five and advance to the PIAA championship.

Junior Rose Mizak came a long way to qualify for the first time.

“(Mizak) had no diving experience when she joined (us) as a freshman,” Babik said. “Her dedication and determination has gotten (her) to reach her goal (of diving) at WPIALs.”

The three divers helped the Warriors girls swimming team (12-0) to an undefeated season and the Section 1-AAA title.

“The divers really made a huge impact,” Warriors senior and IUP swimming recruit Emma Winchell said. “(They started) our meets off strong.”

The boys (11-1) were second in the section. Martini said freshman diver Jackson Patula just missed qualifying for the WPIAL championship.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

