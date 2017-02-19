Shady Side Academy swim program logs pair of sweeps

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was an eventful week for the Shady Side Academy swim team as they swept a pair of meets. In the process, the girls clinched their 11th consecutive Section 3AA championship.

In a nonsection meet Feb. 14, the girls tied Hampton, 90-90, and the boys posted a 90-83 win. The girls improved their record to 9-2-1 overall and 5-0 in the section, and the boys reached 7-5, 4-1 in the section.

“It was an interesting meet,” SSA coach John Landreth said. “On the girls side, we had a tie in the 100 breaststroke and a tie for the final score. It happens but rarely in the same meet. Our girls 200 medley relay team set a new Hampton pool record, which was pretty impressive.”

Girls winners were the 200-yard medley relay team of Ashley Azzarello, Maya Groff, Jeanne Lauer and Lindsey Grune; the 200 free relay team of Azzarello, Meredith Cummings, Heather Grune and Lindsey Grune; Azzarello (50 free, 100 backstroke); Lauer (200 IM); Lindsey Grune (100 free); and Groff (100 breast).

Boys winners were the 200 free relay team of Gannon Leech, William Lu, Adrian Beckford and Sevryn Napora; Beckford (50 free); Nick Lauer (200 free); Ethan Forgas (100 butterfly); and Napora (100 breaststroke).

On Feb. 16, the Indians swept Springdale in a section meet, with the girls posting a 78-68 win and the boys recording a 92-68 win.

Girls winners were the 200 medley relay team of Lauer, Azzarello, Groff and L. Grune; Groff (200 IM), Lindsey Grune (100 butterfly); Olivia Lyda (500 free); Cummings (100 free); and the 200 free relay team of Groff, Cummings and Heather and Lindsey Grune.

Posting wins for the boys were the 200 medley relay team of Lu, Will Engel, Napora and Beckford; Zac Coughlin (200 free, 500 free); Leech (100 free); Lauer (100 backstroke); and the 200 free relay team of Leech, Napora, Lauer and Beckford.

“I'd say it was a very eventful week,” Landreth said. “Along with retaining the section crown for the 11th straight year, the girls 200 medley relay team set a record for the second time this week. They set a new record for our pool with a time of 1 minute, 48.36 seconds, breaking the record of 1:49.92 set in 2011 by the eventual WPIAL championship team of Courtney Collins, Hillary Cummings, Anne Marie Billott and Natalie Domeisen.

“It was a fairly fantastic end to the season all around. We cannot wait for the WPIAL meet on March 2 and 3.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.