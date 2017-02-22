Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Swimming

Mars' Hockenberry to face challenge for WPIAL Class AAA diving title

Karen Kadilak | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Taylor Miller during diving practice at Greater Latrobe Senior High School in Latrobe, Pa. on Thursday Dec. 22, 2016.
Mars diver Taylor Hockenberry is a WPIAL diving record holder.
Mars diver Taylor Hockenberry is a WPIAL diving record holder.

A newcomer will come out on top at the WPIAL Class AAA girls diving championship Saturday at North Allegheny.

Mars senior Taylor Hockenberry was WPIAL and PIAA Class AA champion in the 1-meter event the past two seasons and holds the WPIAL record.

She is competing in Class AAA this season after the Fightin' Planets were moved as part of WPIAL realignment.

“I am looking forward to diving in my last WPIALs,” said Hockenberry, a North Carolina recruit. “I plan to go in, have fun and do my best.

“Diving in (Class) AAA will be good for me. It will push me to do better.”

Hampton junior Adrienne White, Pine-Richland sophomore Maddie Huitt, Latrobe junior Taylor Miller, North Allegheny senior Maddie Mianzo and Penn-Trafford sophomore Paige Kalik are other top contenders.

White was second in 2016 to Bethel Park's Maria Capozzi, who graduated.

Latrobe diving coach Trish Brownlee said Miller, a two-time Westmoreland County champion and Wildcats record holder, has been practicing six days a week.

“It will be tight,” Brownlee said. “It will depend on who has a good day and the degree of difficulty (on) dives the divers will throw (that) will determine the top five spots.”

Miller said Hockenberry will make every one better, and she will be happy just to make it to states.

The top five finishers will advance to the PIAA championship next month.

Mars coach Maria Misenhelter said Hockenberry welcomes stiff competition after breezing to the Midwestern Athletic Conference title Feb. 10.

At the boys meet, Fox Chapel sophomore Jonah Cagley is expected to move up after placing second to Penn-Trafford's Joe Ference last season. Ference, a two-time WPIAL and PIAA champion, competes for Pitt.

Mt. Lebanon sophomore Owen Johns, Penn-Trafford senior Nate Paszek, Pine-Richland junior Austin Shaw, Franklin Regional sophomore Mason Fishell, Mt. Lebanon junior Lucas Bumgarner and Penn-Trafford sophomore Logan Sherwin will be among challengers.

Johns, who placed fourth in 2016, is recovering from injury.

In Class AA, Beaver sophomore Ava Talorico is favored to take the girls championship Friday at Moon.

Quaker Valley's Reilly Diggins was runner-up to Hockenberry last season, but is no longer diving, and third-place Morgan Elrick of Derry graduated, clearing the way for Talorico, who was fourth.

South Fayette senior Trevor Mahoney is back to defend the Class AA boys title.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

