South Fayette's Mahoney, Beaver's Talorico win Class AA diving titles

In one of the closest finals in WPIAL history, South Fayette's Trevor Mahoney edged Laurel Highlands' John Ek by less then one full point to capture the WPIAL Class AA boys diving crown for the second consecutive year.

It was a repeat finish for both divers, who finished first and second in last year's event, although both Mahoney (427.05) and Ek (426.15) improved on their scores by more then 10 points. The back-and-forth nature of the competition made for a riveting finish, one that the Lions diver and now two-time champion tried to avoid noticing.

“I don't like to look at my scores throughout the rounds until after the last dive. I try not to worry about the score,” Mahoney said. “I just want to worry about having fun and doing what I have to do.”

Mahoney said he was prepared for the final round, which consisted of an inward double somersault. While he said he didn't perform his best version of the dive, the senior was proud of accomplishing one of his long-term goals and continuing South Fayette's tradition of success on the boards.

“I just want to be remembered, and I want to try to set records,” Mahoney said. “I like to have my name up there with Stephen Zombek because he won two and now I've won two. Now, we're equals. That's what I was chasing.”

Ek said he is proud of the strides he has made in his technique, but the sting of coming so close to earning the top spot on the podium still hurts.

“It's kind of a love-hate thing right now,” said Ek, a junior. “I'm really happy with second, I could never say that's a bad finish. But when you're that close, and it's what you've wanted all year and you come up short, it's a little disappointing.”

Rounding out the top six and earning berths to the PIAA championship meet were Beaver's Andrew Cestra in third place (360.10), Laurel Highlands' Dylan Rice in fourth (286.30), Elizabeth Forward's Gavin Guern in fifth (272.10) and South Fayette's Shane O'Donnell in sixth (208.65).

Beaver's Talorico wins girls title

Throughout the course of the WPIAL Class AA finals on the girls side, Beaver's Ava Talorico built herself a strong lead over her competition.

Talorico led all other divers by 17 points after the preliminary round, by 40 points after the semifinal round and in the end, the sophomore earned WPIAL gold with her score of 392.35. No other diver finished within 46 points of the lead.

“A lot of people were telling me that I had it locked up, but I tried to put that aside. I didn't want to influence myself in the wrong way or get in my own way,” Talorico said.

After finishing fourth as a freshman last season, Talorico said she knew she'd have a shot at taking top honors in this year's championships. In order to capitalize on that opportunity, she said practice and consistency were key components of her daily regimen.

“It feels really good to win. I kind of knew that I had a good chance at being the WPIAL champ this year so I just worked hard and tried to stay consistent with the way that I worked on my dives,” Talorico said.

“I just wanted to be able to go out there and have a good time.”

Anna Vogt, of Ringgold, finished in second with a score of 345.75 and was followed by Blackhawk's Jamieson Elia (288.35), Elizabeth Forward's Katrinia Wilhelm (280.15) and Jordan Vasko (273.85) and Knoch's Ary Napora (264.95). The top six finishers advanced to the PIAA finals.

