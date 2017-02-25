Hockenberry, Cagley win WPIAL Class AAA diving titles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Taylor Hockenberry shifted her lips to the side in embarrassment when reflecting on her initial assessment on diving. The Mars senior saw it on television while she was taking a year break from what she calls “finesse sports,” sports in which athletes have to work for perfection, in middle school and thought it would be a cinch.

Hockenberry said she believed a strong gymnastics background would carry her. It's an idea that didn't sustain itself through early practices.

“I saw diving on TV and thought, ‘Wow, I could easily do this,' ” Hockenberry said. “It wasn't as easy at it looked.”

It would be hard to notice any growing pains. Hockenberry scored a 505.90 on Saturday at North Allegheny to win the WPIAL Class AAA championship. Fox Chapel's Jonah Cagley won the boys meet with a score of 525.20.

It was Hockenberry's first title in the sport's biggest class after setting the district record during her two Class AA wins.

Taking on athletes from bigger schools didn't frazzle the North Carolina recruit and reigning PIAA champion. Entering the final round, which is the last three dives, Hockenberry had a 34-point edge.

“I think better competition makes everyone compete a lot better,” she said.

The top five in each meet qualified for the PIAA championship, which will be March 17 at Bucknell.

Hampton's Adrienne White (467.55), Latrobe's Taylor Miller (465.35), Pine-Richland's Maddie Huitt (465.05) and Penn-Trafford's Paige Kalik (440.15) also qualified for states.

Cagley, who also started diving in seventh grade, was runner-up last season.

“I dove my best and got the results I wanted,” he said.

Finding ways to fill the extra time he doesn't have during a dual meet was the key for Cagley.

“Normally, in dual meets we do have 5 minutes between dives and 10 minutes at most,” he said. “Here we have 30 minutes in prelims and have a lot more time in between dives for your muscles to cool down. It involves more stretching your muscles to adapt.”

Mt. Lebanon's Owen Johns placed second with a score of 494.90. Pine-Richland's Austin Shaw (467.40), Mt. Lebanon's Lucas Bumgarner (457.90) and Franklin Regional's Mason Fishell (413.85) rounded out the top five.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.