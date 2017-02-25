Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

Hockenberry, Cagley win WPIAL Class AAA diving titles

Josh Rizzo | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 6:48 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Taylor Hockenberry shifted her lips to the side in embarrassment when reflecting on her initial assessment on diving. The Mars senior saw it on television while she was taking a year break from what she calls “finesse sports,” sports in which athletes have to work for perfection, in middle school and thought it would be a cinch.

Hockenberry said she believed a strong gymnastics background would carry her. It's an idea that didn't sustain itself through early practices.

“I saw diving on TV and thought, ‘Wow, I could easily do this,' ” Hockenberry said. “It wasn't as easy at it looked.”

It would be hard to notice any growing pains. Hockenberry scored a 505.90 on Saturday at North Allegheny to win the WPIAL Class AAA championship. Fox Chapel's Jonah Cagley won the boys meet with a score of 525.20.

It was Hockenberry's first title in the sport's biggest class after setting the district record during her two Class AA wins.

Taking on athletes from bigger schools didn't frazzle the North Carolina recruit and reigning PIAA champion. Entering the final round, which is the last three dives, Hockenberry had a 34-point edge.

“I think better competition makes everyone compete a lot better,” she said.

The top five in each meet qualified for the PIAA championship, which will be March 17 at Bucknell.

Hampton's Adrienne White (467.55), Latrobe's Taylor Miller (465.35), Pine-Richland's Maddie Huitt (465.05) and Penn-Trafford's Paige Kalik (440.15) also qualified for states.

Cagley, who also started diving in seventh grade, was runner-up last season.

“I dove my best and got the results I wanted,” he said.

Finding ways to fill the extra time he doesn't have during a dual meet was the key for Cagley.

“Normally, in dual meets we do have 5 minutes between dives and 10 minutes at most,” he said. “Here we have 30 minutes in prelims and have a lot more time in between dives for your muscles to cool down. It involves more stretching your muscles to adapt.”

Mt. Lebanon's Owen Johns placed second with a score of 494.90. Pine-Richland's Austin Shaw (467.40), Mt. Lebanon's Lucas Bumgarner (457.90) and Franklin Regional's Mason Fishell (413.85) rounded out the top five.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.