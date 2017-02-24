Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Swimming

North Allegheny swim teams look to defend WPIAL titles

Josh Rizzo | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

The North Allegheny swim team didn't miss an opportunity to add more WPIAL qualifiers at the last-chance meet Feb. 18. The Tigers added 10 more qualifying times to their bevy of qualifiers as they look to add to their WPIAL trophy case.

The list of North Allegheny swimmers who qualified at the last chance meet included: Cait Edwards and Marlyn Root, 200 free; Emma Kunzmann, 200 IM; Lila McGrath, 50 free; Alex Grabor, 500 free; Thomas and John Ehling, 100 back; and Joe Songer, Andrew Yang and Josh Galecki, 100 breast.

North Allegheny coach Patrick Wenzel is excited to see how this group — combined with his other athletes who qualified throughout the season — do at WPIALs Thursday and Friday at Trees Pool.

“We have a goal-setting session where we set goals at beginning of year and go from there,” Wenzel said. “We hope the work we did was correct, and we save our best swims for the end.”

The Tigers typically do their best work late in the season. North Allegheny has won eight consecutive WPIAL Class AAA team titles on the girls' side, while the guys have collected five in a row.

Junior Mason Gonzalez will attempt to defend his two WPIAL titles from last season in the 100 and 200 free, while senior Lauren McGrath will try to defend her crown in the 100 free.

“Our expectations are to strive for excellence every day in practice,” Wenzel said. “We feel when we are doing great things all year long that our end goals are always within reach. We are always looking to win.”

One of the major goals was to complete an undefeated dual meet season, which North Allegheny accomplished by sweeping North Hills on Feb. 17. The Tigers' boys team set four pool records against the Indians. Gonzalez set the mark in the 200 free and 500 free. Rick Mihm recorded the best mark in the 100 back, while the 400 free relay team — consisting of Jack Wright, Gonzalez, Eben Krigger and Mihm — also set a new mark.

All of these teams are part of what Wenzel hopes is another big postseason.

North Allegheny has set the foundation.

Now the Tigers need to continue to apply what they've learned.

“The preparation and doing everything correctly hasn't amounted to a whole lot of anything yet,” Wenzel said. “We are hoping for great things at the end.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.